Springfield Youth Arts Ambassadors stand out at Junior Theater Festival

It was also a time to shine with group and individual recognition. YAA earned the festival’s Excellence in Ensemble Work honor, putting on scenes from their 2025 production of “Peter Pan Jr.”

“It’s a title we love to get. It’s the heart of what we do,” said Krissy Brown, executive director of the Springfield Arts Council.

Two YAA members earned performance all-star titles: Elise Hess, a Global Impact STEM Academy student who portrayed Capt. Hook, and Mylo Frazier, a Springfield High freshman who was an ensemble member.

Brown said “Peter Pan Jr.” in particular stood out as the YAA did it as part of the first Penguin Project show, in which they teamed up with area special needs students last spring. She added the show had a good mix for various ages.

Other Ambassadors qualified for a unique opportunity. Each year, a pool of 260 performers out of those attending get callbacks for an iTheatrics choreography video in New York City later in the year, demonstrating what choreography will be like for an upcoming show.

On April 1, organizers will then select 22 for the video shoot. YAA callback members include Sean Davidge, Alyse Linardos, Molly Snider and Keagin Ortiz.

The festival is also about learning from what the other groups do and the new works showcase in which new titles including “How to Train Your Dragon” and “Trolls” that will be rolled out for groups to perform in the future.

Brown said trends from these shows include an emphasis on special effects, costumes and sets that help tell the story. Projections are one of the big trends and Brown said YAA may be interested in using these for an upcoming production.

“It’s a nice opportunity to see what’s out there and to make contacts,” she said.

YAA will be busy over the next few months with upcoming shows. It will present “Disney’s Moana” as part of its Penguin Project program in May at the John Legend Theater and perform “Tarzan” in Veterans Park during the Summer Arts Festival at dates to be announced.

“Tarzan” auditions will be at 6 p.m. March 27 at the Arts Council office, 202 N. Limestone St., Suite 301.

For more information about YAA or other Arts Council shows and programs, go to springfieldartscouncil.org.