Upcoming programs at the Clark County Library

· Read This! Book Club: 6 p.m. Monday - This book club is held the third Monday of the month in the Gaier Room. This month’s selection is: The Jane Austen Society by Natalie Jenner. Contact the Main Library Reference Desk for information on how to sign up.

· Little Blossoms Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday - This storytime engages babies and toddlers with books and learning through stories, music, movement and a simple craft idea to help develop fine motor skills. For ages birth to 2.5 years. Held in the Gaier Room.

· Little Sprouts Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday - Led by a professional staff librarian, this storytime prepares preschoolers for later reading success through interactive stories, songs, rhymes, a craft idea and other fun activities to promote early literacy. For ages 3-5. Held in the Gaier Room.

· Coding Club: 6 p.m. Wednesday - Have you ever wanted to learn how to code? Join in in the Lenski Program Room where we will work together to solve coding challenges. (Ages 7-12)

· Preschool Yoga Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Friday - Join in for stories incorporating basic yoga, movement and meditation. Led by staff for preschool age children with their guardian in the Lenski Program Room.

Houston Branch, 5 W. Jamestown St., S. Charleston, 937-462-8047

· Storytime: 11 a.m. Thursday - Introduces toddlers and preschoolers to books, rhymes, music and crafts, and teaches them how to interact with other children their age. Fun interactive stories will foster your child’s imagination and love for reading. Children must have a parent or caregiver with them. Space is limited. Please call the branch to pre-register. For ages 2-4.

Enon Branch, 209 E. Main St., Enon, 937-864-2502

· Piece By Piece - Adults: library hours – rotating puzzle. Come spend as much or as little time to help put together this community project. The puzzle will remain until it has been completed. A new puzzle will be selected to replace it.

· March Madness: March 1 – March 29 - Vote for your favorite children’s storybook character (pictured on display) and move them from the Elite Eight to the Championship Road. Vote once each visit. All ages.

· Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m. Wednesday - A library awareness program to acquaint your child with the wonderful world of books. Most storytimes are theme-based and will include music and movement along with a simple craft. For ages 2-3.

· Preschool Storytime: 11 a.m. Wednesday - A library awareness program to acquaint your child with the wonderful world of books. Most storytimes are theme-based and will include music and movement along with a simple craft. For ages 4-5.

Park Branch, 1119 N. Bechtel Ave., Springfield, 937-322-2498

· Cat in the Hat Seek and Find: Month of March - The Cat in the Hat is popping up everywhere in the library! Stop in and see how many cats you can find and take home a Dr. Seuss activity booklet. Ages 3 and above.

· Storytime: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Thursday - Together we will share stories, sing, move to music and make a craft. It’s a perfect chance to learn how to interact with other children ages 2-5. Parent or caregiver must be present with each child.