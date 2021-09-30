springfield-news-sun logo
Unwanted person prompts brief lockdown at Springfield middle school

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
21 minutes ago

Haywood Middle School in Springfield went on a brief lockdown late Thursday afternoon when someone entered the building as a parent was leaving.

The assistant principal intercepted the individual who made it into the school at 1700 Clifton Ave. as police were notified, according to a statement from Cherie Moore, Springfield City Schools director of communications.

“Anytime a school is alerted to a situation such as this, it is standard practice to move to a secured facility status to keep all students safely in their classrooms until the matter can be resolved,” she said.

The teachers and students at the school were commended for their swift reaction and following procedures, Moore said.

Students were dismissed from school as usual.

