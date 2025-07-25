United Way’s director stepping down, to serve Clark State Foundation

“It has been one of the greatest honors of my career to serve alongside dedicated staff, passionate partners and generous supporters who believe deeply in the power of community,” Pedraza said. “While transitions are never easy, I leave with full confidence in the strength of the United Way team and the continued momentum behind our mission.”

Pedraza has focused on responsive investment strategies, community collaboration and “a steadfast commitment to helping every individual in the region thrive,” according to the release.

“Under her leadership, UWCCMC strengthened its ability to respond to local needs and build sustainable impact across early childhood development, crisis response and long-term community stability,” the release said.

Since 2013, United Way’s efforts have generated more than $14 million to support community services and programs.

United Way’s board last week approved Driscoll as interim director. Driscoll is currently the nonprofit’s director of community impact and has almost 20 years of experience in communication, journalism and community engagement.

“Natalie is a respected leader with deep roots in our community,” Pedraza said. “Her passion for servant leadership and track record of collaboration make her well-positioned to guide United Way through this next chapter.”

Before Driscoll started at United Way in January 2024, she led a marketing and communication consulting business while managing The Hub - Springfield online magazine. Driscoll is a Springfield News-Sun alumna.

“It’s an honor to step into this interim role and continue the important work United Way is doing across Clark, Champaign and Madison Counties,” Driscoll said. “Kerry’s leadership has built a strong foundation for our organization, and I’m committed to building on that momentum by working alongside our team, partners and community members to ensure that every person has the opportunity to thrive.”

Pedraza will serve as Clark State College Foundation’s executive director beginning Aug. 18, where she will lead its external funding efforts. This includes overseeing grant development, fundraising, “donor engagement and advancement initiatives that support student success and institutional growth,” according to a release from the college.

Pedraza is a Clark State alumna and has been on the board of directors for seven years.

“Kerry Pedraza has a proven track record of impactful leadership and deep community engagement,” said Clark State President Jo Alice Blondin. “Her success at United Way demonstrates not only her fundraising and relationship-building expertise, but also her unwavering commitment to address the very challenges many of our students face.