United Way campaign leaders for 2023 selected

Andy and Tammy Irick have been named as the lead chairs of the 2023 Clark County United Way Campaign. Contributed

News
By
23 minutes ago

The United Way of Clark, Champaign & Madison Counties announced Andy and Tammy Irick as the lead chairs of the 2023 Clark County United Way Campaign.

Andy is the division retail manager for Park National Bank and Tamny is a middle school administrative secretary with the Clark-Shawnee Local School District.

Kerry Lee Pedraza, executive director of the United Way, said it takes someone special to be the campaign chair, and are honored to have the Irick’s lead the campaign.

“They are the advocates who dedicate their time, energy and talents to making our community a better place for every person who calls Clark County their home,” she said. “The Irick’s are well respected and have developed wonderful relationships throughout the community.”

Andy said many community members are still facing COVID-19 challenges and he appreciates the work that United Way does to help that.

“The work and impact of United Way are critical in the recovery process as well as creating and maintaining strong and health communities,” he said. “As a long-time donor to United Way, I appreciate the work that it does to ensure that the dollars we invest are directed to the greatest need and to the organizations best suited to address those needs.”

The campaign will kick-off with its annual Golf Scramble on Friday, Sept. 9. More information about this event can be found at www.uwccmc.org/2022-golf-scramble.

The campaign, which hopes to raise $1 million to continue to provide needed funding to over 40 nonprofit organizations, also funds the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, 2-1-1 Information and Referral Services, Volunteers United, and the Emergency Food and Shelter Program.

Community members are encouraged to donate to the United Way.

“Eight-five cents of every dollar go directly to programs that address significant needs within the community. Whether a person can give $1 a week through payroll deduction or a larger gift, every donation makes a difference,” Andy said.

