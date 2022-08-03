United Way campaign leaders for 2023 selected

“The work and impact of United Way are critical in the recovery process as well as creating and maintaining strong and health communities,” he said. “As a long-time donor to United Way, I appreciate the work that it does to ensure that the dollars we invest are directed to the greatest need and to the organizations best suited to address those needs.”

The campaign will kick-off with its annual Golf Scramble on Friday, Sept. 9. More information about this event can be found at www.uwccmc.org/2022-golf-scramble.

The campaign, which hopes to raise $1 million to continue to provide needed funding to over 40 nonprofit organizations, also funds the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, 2-1-1 Information and Referral Services, Volunteers United, and the Emergency Food and Shelter Program.

Community members are encouraged to donate to the United Way.

“Eight-five cents of every dollar go directly to programs that address significant needs within the community. Whether a person can give $1 a week through payroll deduction or a larger gift, every donation makes a difference,” Andy said.