Freshy’s Corn Crib market brings local produce to community

The couple, along with their two children, Oliver and Shine, operate the farm and market themselves.

The farm market offers many local products such as produce, dairy, honey, fruits, bakery items and southern peaches. They also offer a “Freshy’s box” containing different products each week that’s a $40 value for $35.

“We believe that having local fresh produce, we give people the opportunity to have local fresh produce,” Elizabeth said. “We grow our own tomatoes, corn, melons, sunflowers (and more).”

Elizabeth added they are also growing mums (flowers) for the first time this year, as well as their own succulents and tropical (plants). She said they also put up a greenhouse with the money they made last year.

The farm market also likes to get children involved. Every Thursday in June and July, they let children come and get to see where food comes from, grows from and what to do with it. Artie said they also partnered with the Global Impact STEM Academy this year to let the agriculture students get their hours in for school.

“We’re the closes farm to them so we’re really happy about developing that relationship and hope that grows in the future,” he said.

The business is open six months of the year, April through October, and the hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and closed on Sunday and Monday.

For more information, visit freshyscorncrib.com or Freshy’s Corn Crib on Facebook or Instagram.