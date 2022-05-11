Clark-Shawnee recognized for breakfast, lunch program

Although the district experienced several food challenges, including supply chain issues, student schedule changes and staff shortages, they still worked to make sure all students were fed.

“Our collaborative efforts with the building level staff and administration have been hugely successful and show that bringing our minds together brings out the best in our programs,” Staffan said. “As we move forward, we will continue to work with district and building administration, staff, and teachers, along with our parent organizations, to build our network of support and continue bringing new and fun strategies to our breakfast and lunch programs.”

Being an award winner of this program, Clark-Shawnee received a “Super Star” electronic medallion to place on their school website, menus and other community focused commendations that shows their work in serving meals, the release stated.

The Ohio School Breakfast Challenge is to increase access and participation in the School Breakfast & School Meal Programs to ensure Ohio students start each day ready to learn.

For more information about the Ohio School Breakfast Challenge, visit OhioSchoolBreakfastChallenge.com.