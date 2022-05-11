Clark-Shawnee recognized for breakfast, lunch program

The Clark-Shawnee Local School District was honored for their resiliency and work of feeding students.
The district received recognition for the 2021-22 Breakfast & Beyond Program from the Ohio School Breakfast Challenge, the school announced in a release. Districts who receive this award provide an innovative and collaborative approach to maximize student participation and access to the school meal programs.
“We have learned a lot about being flexible — something we will carry forward,” said Alexis Staffan, Food Services Director. “The pandemic brought many challenges that were crippling in the beginning. In reality, it forced us to grow and evolve in unexpected ways and has taught us valuable lessons. Now we are capable of meeting any challenge we face.”
Across the entire district, 38% of the student body participates in the breakfast program and 51% participants in the lunch program, the release stated.
This year, the district experienced record-high participation in the school’s breakfast and lunch programs. In October 2021, staff served over 3,500 additional meals than they served pre-pandemic in October 2019.
Although the district experienced several food challenges, including supply chain issues, student schedule changes and staff shortages, they still worked to make sure all students were fed.
“Our collaborative efforts with the building level staff and administration have been hugely successful and show that bringing our minds together brings out the best in our programs,” Staffan said. “As we move forward, we will continue to work with district and building administration, staff, and teachers, along with our parent organizations, to build our network of support and continue bringing new and fun strategies to our breakfast and lunch programs.”
Being an award winner of this program, Clark-Shawnee received a “Super Star” electronic medallion to place on their school website, menus and other community focused commendations that shows their work in serving meals, the release stated.
The Ohio School Breakfast Challenge is to increase access and participation in the School Breakfast & School Meal Programs to ensure Ohio students start each day ready to learn.
For more information about the Ohio School Breakfast Challenge, visit OhioSchoolBreakfastChallenge.com.
