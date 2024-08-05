United Senior Services event Aug. 16 to help residents with heart health

“We are pleased to offer this free event to the Enon community after the success of previous events held in other areas of the county,” USS Executive Director Maureen Fagans said. “Heart disease is a leading cause of death in the United States and in Clark County, and this event is a great opportunity for people to learn more about their heart health and take steps to reduce their risk.”

The event will offer a variety of activities and resources, including:

Blood-pressure checks;

Low-sodium snacks and other nutrition resources, such as the USS meal program and Second Harvest Food Bank senior box program;

Pharmacy staff who are available for questions;

Educational sessions and resources from local healthcare professionals on building strong cardiovascular health, via topics including contributing factors of hypertension (such as medication compliance, sedentary lifestyle, lack of awareness of increased blood pressure and symptoms of hypertension, etc.) and stroke awareness.

Attendees are asked to RSVP by Aug. 9 by calling the USS Enon coordinator at 937-863-0043.

For more information, visit the USS Facebook page.

United Senior Services is focused on enhancing the wellbeing of Clark County older adults by offering quality programs and services that support active, involved lifestyles and independent living. They provide more than 30 programs and services for over 4,900 members and 4,000 clients.