Springfield’s Snyder Park Gardens growing into local, regional attraction

Master Gardener Volunteers (MGV) moved from Prime Ohio in 2012 and started the process of relocating the gardens to the former Snyder Park golf course (1900 Park Road), which was closed because of financial challenges, Bennett said. MGVs were invited to move the gardens to the site, which was given to the city by the Snyder brothers and deemed to only be used for green space, with no development of the land permitted.

“The gardens were a perfect fit,” Bennett said. “We have raised over $1 million thus far for the gardens, including private donations as well as significant grants from the Springfield Foundation and some from the Turner Foundation.”

A partnership with the Clark County Park District, the Springfield Kiwanis and Ohio State University Extension, the park district maintains the land overall and the master gardeners maintain all but the children’s garden and the natural area planned by the Park District that will be installed in the future.

Bennett said they provide tours to other groups, garden clubs, Master Gardener Volunteers, and people from other countries who are touring OSU and want to see OSU Extension programs. They also work with Hartman Rock Garden and the Westcott house to cross-promote the venues.

As for the future, Bennett said they are in the process of raising money through writing grants, a capital campaign and donations to complete sidewalks, the entrance garden, a couple of gardens surrounding the Wingert Tossey Pavilion and the commemorative garden, and interpretive signage for all of the gardens.

She said they also have plans to add a perennial research area and a commemorative garden that will include a labyrinth.

Gardens of this type have become major attractions in several cities. The Dayton area has both Cox Arboretum MetroPark, and the Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark, which draw thousands of visitors a year. Columbus has the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, while Cincinnati has the Spring Grove Cemetery and Arboretum, among other options.

The Master Gardener Volunteers’ annual Jubilee, which brings in about 1,000 people, will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the gardens. The event has been held since 1998 when it started out at the old site on Gateway Blvd. and was called the Gateway Garden Jubilee.

“Ohio State University Extension Master Gardener Volunteers are sharing Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum and showing it off to the Clark County and surrounding communities,” Bennett said. “The event is free and our way of ‘giving back’ to the community.”

The event, celebrating 31 years, is free and open to the public, and will be held rain or shine. It will include:

Live music from Noah Back and Amber Heart;

Food trucks including EAT, Whisk and Brew, and Grandpa’s Doggin’ It;

Nine vendors including three nonprofits and exhibits;

Children’s activities including a scavenger hunt, face painting, and a spin-the-wheel for kids prizes;

Raffle and door prizes;

Wagon rides and free snow cones provided by the Springfield Police and Fire Departments;

A return of the Garden Hunt, where participants visit at least five of the gardens and get their name in a drawing for a gift card;

Tours of the gardens and a chance to ask questions of a Master Gardener volunteer on hand with the Plant Doc. Garden tools, gloves and items will be available for sale.

The public can visit the gardens any time of the year during daylight hours at 1900 Park Road in Springfield. For more information, visit https://shorturl.at/n6uLL or www.facebook.com/spgaohio.