Unique faces, places captured in new Springfield Museum of Art exhibition

Bourguignon’s wife was the major breadwinner, a faculty member at Ohio State, which is how they came to settle in Columbus, allowing him to pursue his art full-time.

“People will see being able to play with things that interest you can lead to creating wonderful artwork and a wonderful life,” said Wetterstroem. “The Bourguignons were filled with goals and passions, and they liked sharing these with their friends and neighbors with parties. They were very festive.”

The exhibition will include a video capturing what the couple’s lives were like, and even the opening reception will reflect this. The cash bar will feature a sherry station, one of the Bourguignons’ favorite drinks, and music from the vinyl records of their personal collection will be played.

Admission to the reception and exhibit is $5 for non-museum members, $3 for seniors and free for museum members, kids ages 17-under and students.

Wetterstroem said one of the exhibition’s goals is for visitors take away not just memories of the artwork, but a little into their lives beyond the museum grounds.

“We really hope this will inspire people to pursue their passions when you find something you’re interested in, just like the Bourguignons did,” she said.

“Seeing is Enough” will be on display through July 16.

Also just opened is the Springfield High School Visual Art Exhibition, featuring the works of up-and-coming young artists. The museum describes the exhibition as one that “…pushes contemporary ideas through conceptually contrived works.”

This exhibition is free and will be up through May 12, and a special reception will be at 1 p.m. April 23. For more information on the museum, go to its website at www.springfieldart.net/.