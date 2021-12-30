Hamburger icon
Unemployment rates in Clark and Champaign drop to lowest point during pandemic

Several fast food restaurants showcase hiring signs in the Springfield area earlier this year. The unemployment rate in Springfield dropped down to 3.5% in November. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Several fast food restaurants showcase hiring signs in the Springfield area earlier this year. The unemployment rate in Springfield dropped down to 3.5% in November. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

News
By Hasan Karim
33 minutes ago

The unemployment rates in Clark and Champaign counties dropped to their lowest levels in November since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

However, the combined number of people employed or looking for work in both counties during October and November continued to be lower than it was in 2019 as some people who lost their jobs have also stopped looking for new ones during the pandemic.

“The unemployment rate would have been higher if all the people who lost their job in the pandemic would have stayed in the labor force,” said Bill LaFayette, an economist and owner of Regionomics, a Columbus-based economics and workforce consulting firm.

LaFayette said the unemployment rates for November do not take into account those who lost their jobs and are no longer actively looking for work.

Those estimates in the unemployment rate as well as the number of residents either employed or looking for work were released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. The latest estimates were released earlier this month.

The number of residents estimated to be employed in both counties increased between October and November. But the overall labor force, the sum of employed residents and those actively looking for work, decreased or stayed the same.

The stagnant-to-decreasing labor force compared to an increase in employment was the primary factor in the drop in unemployment rates between those two months for both counties.

The unemployment rate in Clark County went from 5% in October to 3.5% in November. In Champaign County, that rate went from 4.2% to 2.9%.

The overall labor force in Clark County went from 62,800 to 62,100 between those months while employment went up from 59,700 to 60,000.

In Champaign County, the labor force stayed the same at 19,200 during that period while the number of residents estimated to be employed went up from 18,400 to 18,700.

The labor force for both counties have flatulated since the same period in 2020. But they are still lower than what was reported in both October and November of 2019.

In Clark County the labor force between October and November of 2020 went from 61,900 to 62,300. While in 2019 that number went from 64,000 to 63,700 during the same period.

The labor force went from 19,900 to 19,700 in Champaign County during the same period in 2020 and in 2019 that number went from 20,400 in October to 20,100 in November.

But for this year, the number of employed residents did increase between October and November when that number usually remains stagnant, said LaFayette.

About the Author

Follow Hasan Karim on twitter

Hasan Karim, covers all things business in Clark and Champaign counties. Has been a reporter since 2017. His focus is primarily on job creation and covering the largest companies in the area. He also reports on the local healthcare industry as well as local government.

