Understanding poverty from those who’ve experienced it

Sept. 18 event, At the Table, was created by Springfield-based Think Tank Inc. and is now held nationwide.
At the Table, an event created by Springfield-based Think Tank, brings together change leaders with lived experiences related to poverty and members of the public to help them better understand the many issues that intersect with and contribute to poverty. PHOTO CONTRIBUTED BY ANDREA CARTER.

News
By Kristen Wicker
1 hour ago
Springfield resident Andrea Carter has worn many hats: school teacher, community leader, mom, prisoner, dishwasher and someone with a substance use disorder.

Now, she’s a change leader with Think Tank, helping the organization find solutions to poverty through the experiences of those who’ve been there.

Carter is one of several change leaders, which Think Tank says are leaders with lived experience in poverty who educate and connect with community leaders working towards solutions, according to its website.

She and others with lived experiences related to poverty will participate in the fourth annual At the Table event on Sept. 18 in Dayton. Change leaders will have three 20-minute conversations with members of the public to help them better understand the many issues that intersect with and contribute to poverty.

Springfield resident Andrea Carter is a Change Leader and lead facilitator for the Cost of Poverty Experience training with Think Tank Inc. PHOTO CONTRIBUTED BY ANDREA CARTER.

“It’s not a presentation, and it’s not a networking event,” Carter said. “It’s a chance to listen, learn and connect in a way that helps us shift the narrative to imagine solutions together. It creates spaces for really powerful conversations featuring individuals who’ve navigated and overcome some really tough stuff.”

They’ve overcome challenges related to racial inequity, lack of education and being a first-generation college student or child of someone with an alcohol use disorder. They’ve survived domestic violence, incarceration and more.

“Poverty is a situation, not the sum of a person,” Carter said. “These aren’t your typical leaders in the community, but they deserve a place at the table. The ripple effect is these connections can change policy, how programs are run and perceptions of people who’ve experienced these things.”

During last year’s event, for example, Carter talked to a state legislator about the ways a formerly incarcerated person’s record affects them. Now, that legislator is working on solutions.

At the Table will be held in Dayton on Sept. 18 and in six cities nationwide. PHOTO CONTRIBUTED BY ANDREA CARTER.

At the Table is a good opportunity for anyone who wants to shift their perspectives and better understand poverty and its impacts, said Brian Dobyns, Think Tank communications coordinator.

“Change leaders courageously share their journeys navigating challenges such as mental health, substance use recovery, child welfare, justice involvement and health equity,” Dobyns said. “Each story offers a unique lens into the realities of poverty and resilience in our community. The goal is simple but powerful: to break down stereotypes, deepen understanding and spark meaningful human connections that lead to change.”

Think Tank created At the Table, which now has expanded into a collaborative, nationwide effort. Six other cities will participate this year: Mobile, Alabama; Ann Arbor, Michigan; Steamboat Springs, Colorado; Wichita, Kansas; Columbus, Georgia; and Terentum, Pennsylvania.

Conversations held during At the Table “break down stereotypes, deepen understanding and spark meaningful human connections that lead to change,” said Brian Dobyns, Think Tank communications coordinator. PHOTO CONTRIBUTED BY BRIAN DOBYNS.

This year’s event is hosted by the Change Leader Alliance, a network of community members “who draw on their lived experiences of poverty to inform and strengthen the neighborhoods where they live and serve,” Dobyns said. The organization trains change leaders in such skills as storytelling, advocacy and leadership, he said.

“We give them the tools to take their story and use their lived experiences to help others see things from that angle,” Dobyns said. “We help them get on different decision-making boards, such as for nonprofits.”

At the Table is an extension of Think Tank’s Cost of Poverty Experience (COPE), a simulation that explores poverty through the eyes of real families. The experiential training is designed to help organizations and communities more deeply understand the human and systemic impacts of poverty, according to Think Tank’s website.

Carter travels the nation training organizations about poverty and its many related factors as Think Tank’s lead COPE facilitator.

“Think Tank didn’t hire me in spite of all my issues; they hired me because of them,” she said. “Those issues made me an asset to their mission and the work they do.”

“My life has been a full circle miracle,” Carter said. “I was told that with a felony, I would never step foot inside a classroom again, and now I do professional development training for teachers about how to treat low-income children and families with dignity and respect.”

How to Go

What: At the Table

Date: Thursday, Sept. 18

Times: First session: 8:30 to 10 a.m.; second session: 10:30 a.m. to noon

Where: The Silos, 810 E. First St., Dayton

Cost: $30

How: https://thinktank-inc.org/table (Select Think Tank as the host site.)

