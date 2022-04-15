Ukrainian student aids relief efforts through music

Explore Clark State selected for STEM scholarship program

Already with a heavy course load, the threat of a Russian invasion to begin 2022 added to Chubak’s concerns, then the actual war in late February made it reality.

“It’s hard to describe, it’s something I’d never experienced,” she said. “I didn’t know how to handle these feelings. My family and friends are there and I check the news every hour. The worst is feeling helpless.”

Chubak didn’t stay helpless for long, thinking of ways to help her people, and the most obvious was through her musical gifts. She, Isakov and Mahlay formed a trio and a Presbyterian church in Cincinnati was eager to have them play as a fundraiser.

At first worried if anyone would show up, the trio peered out to see a full audience.

“I got goosebumps and wanted to cry to see the people wanted to see us. This gives us a special spirit,” said Chubak.

She’s found nothing but support, many reaching out with messages and the university offering her flexibility in her studies in answer to the added stress. The Cincinnati area has several residents of Ukrainian descent.

The trio’s concerts showcase music from Ukrainian composers, and by performing, it keeps the culture alive and raises awareness among Americans, something she’s wanted to do.

“The Russians want to destroy our culture and language and we’re not going to let them erase that. We have really beautiful music but, unfortunately, it isn’t well-known,” said Chubak.

While air raid sirens pierce the air in her hometown, family is often in bomb shelters and the Ukrainian Army repelled a missile attack at one point, her determination is as strong as her people’s in being resilient and keeping her national pride alive.

“We are strong and appreciate our national traditions and treasures. For centuries, many nations have tried to destroy us and it’s important for the whole world to see how valuable freedom is to have your own culture and language and remember about the human right to be free.”

Covenant Presbyterian Church is at 201 N. Limestone St. Suggested admission donation is $15.

For those who can’t make the Springfield show, Chubak and friends will perform a concert in Dayton in late April or early May at a date and site to be determined.