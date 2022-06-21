Two Clark County roadways to close for repairs today

Two Clark County roads are expected to be closed until 3 p.m. today for repairs, the Clark County Engineer’s Office announced.
Enon-Xenia Road between Wilkerson Road and West Hunter Road in Mad River Twp. will be closed to through traffic until the afternoon as workers repair pavement.
Detrick Jordan Pike between S.R. 41 and Black Pike in Pike Twp. will be also closed to through traffic until this afternoon for a culvert replacement.
Construction is subject to change given in the event of inclement weather and unexpected findings, the engineer’s office said in a press release.
