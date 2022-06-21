BreakingNews
Best of Springfield 2022: How to nominate and vote in this year's contest
Two Clark County roadways to close for repairs today

Portions of Enon-Xenia Road and Detrick Jordan Pike will close for repair work on Tuesday, officials said. FILE

Credit: AP

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
1 hour ago

Two Clark County roads are expected to be closed until 3 p.m. today for repairs, the Clark County Engineer’s Office announced.

Enon-Xenia Road between Wilkerson Road and West Hunter Road in Mad River Twp. will be closed to through traffic until the afternoon as workers repair pavement.

Detrick Jordan Pike between S.R. 41 and Black Pike in Pike Twp. will be also closed to through traffic until this afternoon for a culvert replacement.

Construction is subject to change given in the event of inclement weather and unexpected findings, the engineer’s office said in a press release.

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

