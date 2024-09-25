Turner, lawmakers seek specific federal help for Springfield on Haitian issues

The letter to Garland discusses bomb threats the Congressmen say were “sparked by recent national attention” that caused lockdowns and closings and a need for increased security measures. The letter says the Department of Justice “must deliver funds to law enforcement agencies in and around Springfield, Ohio,” referencing a specific training center and grant program that “exist to provide training and overtime pay to law enforcement agencies.”

The letter to Becerra asks the Department of Health and Human Services fund local health organizations, and mentions programs like the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity Program, which it says provide “flexible dollars to health departments to detect, prevent and respond to infectious disease outbreaks.”

The letter to Cardona asks the Department of Education provide funds to local school districts with programs like Project SERV, which provides short-term funding for education-related services for school districts to aid in recovery from violent or traumatic events that have disrupted the learning environment.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Springfield has seen an influx of Haitian immigrants in the last five years or so, with estimates of 12,000-15,000 now living in the city. The process provides a temporary legal parole status for up to two years, allowing Haitians, Cubans and Nicaraguans to live and work legally in the U.S. During this time, they can seek out Temporary Protected Status and work permits. The city, schools and other stakeholders have been working on problems related to the population surge for a few years.

The city became fodder for the national immigration debate in recent weeks after social media claims that Haitian immigrants in Springfield were eating residents’ pet cats and dogs went viral, amplified by Donald Trump’s campaign for president. Local police, as well as city and county officials, have repeatedly said those claims are baseless.

“The Biden-Harris Administration has created an immigration crisis in Springfield, Ohio,” the lawmakers’ letter says. “In April of this year, Congressman Mike Turner, who represents Springfield, brought the city of Springfield mayor, city manager, and public safety manager to deliver a clear message to federal agencies: it is the Biden-Harris administration’s responsibility to provide assistance to the city of Springfield, its schools, healthcare centers, law enforcement, and social services agencies as they navigate this immigration crisis.”

Local hospital and public health officials say the population boom has increased costs and wait times for some health services. Health Commissioner Chris Cook said recently that despite some reports, infectious disease numbers are “not skyrocketing or surging.”

Springfield City Schools Superintendent Robert Hill has said adding more than 1,000 students who need English as a Second Language services puts strain on the school district. City officials have cited the law enforcement strain caused by dozens of bomb threats in the past month.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Turner’s opponent in the November race for his Congressional seat, Democrat Amy Cox, said in a statement to the News-Sun that Turner is blaming the federal government but forgets “that he is the federal government.” She criticized Turner and the rest of his party for not passing a budget that “could adequately fund Springfield’s needs.”

“He has had 21 years in Congress in which he could have advocated for federal dollars for growing cities and towns, but he neglected his duty. Instead of passing the blame, he should do his job and pass a budget that funds growing cities, communities, and schools,” Cox said. “I support funding for Springfield and any cities that have population booms so that they can increase government and social services, expand medical services and public transit, and hire teachers to support a growing community.”

Turner has been in conversations with local leaders on the immigration issue for about a year now. In August, he held a press conference at Rocking Horse Community Health Center, where CEO Dr. Yamini Teegala said there was discussion of “logistic solutions.”

Rocking Horse has seen big impacts in prenatal, newborn, pediatric and women’s care, Teegala said in August, adding that audio, visual and telephone interpretation services cost more than $300,000, which is unsustainable.

Turner said last month that the program that allowed the large numbers of Haitians — who he noted have legal status — to come to Springfield was created “without congressional input” and he believes was illegal. In February, Turner and Carey sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas seeking information about the Haitian Parole Program’s processes.

Carey’s Democratic opponent for his Congressional seat, Ohio state Rep. Adam Miller, said in a statement to the News-Sun that Carey’s interest in Springfield and blame to the Biden administration is “more than ironic,” and said Carey along with former President Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance, “have been attacking all immigrants, calling them ‘criminals and drug dealers.’ ”

“And for the last three weeks, it is his party’s candidate for President, along with his friends JD Vance and AG Dave Yost who have been lying about the situation in Springfield, making up these false stories, that have led to multiple school closings, bomb threats, security issues for the community, etc.,” Miller said in his statement. “Mike Carey should condemn these outrageous false and hurtful comments, and call on his friends to stop lying about the hard working Haitian community in Springfield instead of sending letters to the Biden administration blaming them for what is going on.”