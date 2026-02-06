Breaking: Trump administration appeals decision blocking end of Haitian TPS

Trump administration appeals decision blocking end of Haitian TPS

Kristi Noem, Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, speaks at the border with Mexico, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, in Nogales, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Kristi Noem, Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, speaks at the border with Mexico, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, in Nogales, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
News
By
52 minutes ago
X

The Trump administration has appealed a federal district court’s decision that stopped the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from canceling temporary protected status for Haiti, which prevents thousands of Haitian nationals in Springfield and Clark County from losing their lawful right to live and work in the United States.

A judge in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia ruled on Monday that DHS Secretary Kristi Noem failed to follow the law when she terminated Haiti’s TPS designation. Judge Ana Reyes issued her decision one day before Haiti’s designation was due to expire. Reyes’ order stays the TPS cancellation “pending judicial review.”

ExploreHow long could Haitians in Springfield receive protection under TPS decision?

But the federal government has appealed Reyes’ order and memorandum opinion to the DC appellate court. The Trump administration also has requested the district court stays its ruling that blocks the termination from going into effect.

The Trump administration is asking the court to rule on the motion for a stay by noon Monday, because they say they want to seek appellate review.

Earlier this week, DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Supreme Court, here we come.”

In a separate but similar case in California that challenged DHS’ termination of TPS for Venezuelans, the Supreme Court issued two orders last year that allowed Venezuela’s termination to take effect during the appeals process even though the lower courts found the federal government illegally cancelled the designation.

The Trump administration appears to be trying to obtain a similar order in this case. The government’s motion for a stay says the DHS Secretary’s TPS determinations are not subject to judicial review.

An estimated 10,000 to 15,000 people from Haiti live in the Springfield area, and many are TPS holders. Haitian community members say their homeland remains mired in rampant violence, political stability and famine.

Note: This story is developing and will be updated.

ExploreDHS vows appeal, Springfield mayor responds: What to know about TPS decision for Haitians
In Other News
1
Wittenberg combines financial aid, admissions into single office
2
Northwestern senior leads $25,000 ‘Box Out Cancer’ campaign in memory...
3
Literacy Center temporarily closed to instruction as precaution against...
4
Clark County candidates, tax issues filed for May 2026 primary
5
How long could Haitians in Springfield receive protection under TPS...

About the Author