Trump administration appeals decision blocking end of Haitian TPS

But the federal government has appealed Reyes’ order and memorandum opinion to the DC appellate court. The Trump administration also has requested the district court stays its ruling that blocks the termination from going into effect.

The Trump administration is asking the court to rule on the motion for a stay by noon Monday, because they say they want to seek appellate review.

Earlier this week, DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Supreme Court, here we come.”

In a separate but similar case in California that challenged DHS’ termination of TPS for Venezuelans, the Supreme Court issued two orders last year that allowed Venezuela’s termination to take effect during the appeals process even though the lower courts found the federal government illegally cancelled the designation.

The Trump administration appears to be trying to obtain a similar order in this case. The government’s motion for a stay says the DHS Secretary’s TPS determinations are not subject to judicial review.

An estimated 10,000 to 15,000 people from Haiti live in the Springfield area, and many are TPS holders. Haitian community members say their homeland remains mired in rampant violence, political stability and famine.

Note: This story is developing and will be updated.