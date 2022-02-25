Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar to present gospel concert, workshop

The workshop will include McLaughlin teaching his arrangements by rote, focusing on the nuances and intricate harmonies specific to gospel, with a question-and-answer session with McLaughlin and group members at the conclusion.

Workshop members will also be invited to sing with the group during the concert. Masks are required to join in this event.

Clark State requires masks be worn by audience members in the PAC to attend this performance. Distance seating will be available.

HOW TO GO

What: Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar

Where: Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 South Fountain Ave., Springfield

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26

Admission: $25-40 plus fees

More info: www.pac.clarkstate.edu/shows/2021-2022-season/