Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar to present gospel concert, workshop

Trey McLaughlin and The Sounds of Zamar will bring the sounds of gospel to the Clark State Performing Arts Center on Saturday as well as conducting a pre-concert gospel workshop. Contributed photo

caption arrowCaption
Trey McLaughlin and The Sounds of Zamar will bring the sounds of gospel to the Clark State Performing Arts Center on Saturday as well as conducting a pre-concert gospel workshop. Contributed photo

News
By Brett Turner, Contributing Writer
35 minutes ago

The sounds of contemporary gospel music will echo from the Clark State Performing Arts Center’s (PAC) Kuss Auditorium on Saturday.

Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar will bring its unique arrangements of gospel along with musical theater and original compositions during its concert at 8 p.m. at the PAC

Tickets are still available. The show is presented by the Clark State Performing Arts Center.

Augusta, Georgia-based Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar have emerged on the gospel scene on their own and performing with several of the genre’s top names, from William McDowell and Kierra Sheard to Brian Courtney Wilson and James Fortune, and appeared on Vashawn Mitchell’s “Triumphant”.

ExploreSite of proposed housing development in New Carlisle already sold

Prior to the concert, a McLaughlin will lead a free viral gospel workshop, 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday. The event is free and open to all ages and skill levels.

The workshop will include McLaughlin teaching his arrangements by rote, focusing on the nuances and intricate harmonies specific to gospel, with a question-and-answer session with McLaughlin and group members at the conclusion.

Workshop members will also be invited to sing with the group during the concert. Masks are required to join in this event.

Clark State requires masks be worn by audience members in the PAC to attend this performance. Distance seating will be available.

ExploreSilfex sees more than 500 employees at its Springfield location, plans on more growth

HOW TO GO

What: Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar

Where: Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 South Fountain Ave., Springfield

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26

Admission: $25-40 plus fees

More info: www.pac.clarkstate.edu/shows/2021-2022-season/

In Other News
1
Cincinnati’s sister city of Kharkiv, Ukraine under attack in Russian...
2
Springfield man pleads not guilty to child rape charge
3
Community turns out for first Art Noire event at Museum of Art
4
Tri-State residents with ties to Ukraine watch in agony as Russia...
5
Service restored to most in Clark County as winter weather knocks out...

About the Author

Brett Turner
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top