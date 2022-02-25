Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar to present gospel concert, workshop

The sounds of contemporary gospel music will echo from the Clark State Performing Arts Center’s (PAC) Kuss Auditorium on Saturday.
Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar will bring its unique arrangements of gospel along with musical theater and original compositions during its concert at 8 p.m. at the PAC
Tickets are still available. The show is presented by the Clark State Performing Arts Center.
Augusta, Georgia-based Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar have emerged on the gospel scene on their own and performing with several of the genre’s top names, from William McDowell and Kierra Sheard to Brian Courtney Wilson and James Fortune, and appeared on Vashawn Mitchell’s “Triumphant”.
Prior to the concert, a McLaughlin will lead a free viral gospel workshop, 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday. The event is free and open to all ages and skill levels.
The workshop will include McLaughlin teaching his arrangements by rote, focusing on the nuances and intricate harmonies specific to gospel, with a question-and-answer session with McLaughlin and group members at the conclusion.
Workshop members will also be invited to sing with the group during the concert. Masks are required to join in this event.
Clark State requires masks be worn by audience members in the PAC to attend this performance. Distance seating will be available.
HOW TO GO
What: Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar
Where: Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 South Fountain Ave., Springfield
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26
Admission: $25-40 plus fees
About the Author