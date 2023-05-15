Tim Horton’s employee injured, Springfield police detain man

Springfield police detained a man near the scene of a reported assault of a Tim Horton’s worker on the city’s east side Monday morning.
According to preliminary reports, a worker at the 2000 E. Main St. Tim Horton’s was injured by a man who then drove away in a blue minivan. Police received a call about the assault at 7:54 a.m.
A man in a blue minivan was apprehended on East High Street not far from the initial scene and placed in custody by Springfield Police Division officers.
Tim Horton’s closed in the immediate aftermath of the incident but has since reopened.
