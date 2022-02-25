Hamburger icon
Thousands without power across the Miami Valley following winter weather

By Kristen Spicker
57 minutes ago

Thousands were without power Friday morning after a wintry mix of precipitation including sleet, freezing rain, snow and rain moved through the region.

As of 7:50 a.m. there were 847 Ohio Edison customers without power in Clark County, according to the utility company. More than 600 outages were in Moorefield Twp. and just over 100 were reported in Pike Twp.

Ohio Edison cited severe weather as the cause of the outage in Clark County.

More than 4,000 AES Ohio customers were without service as of 7:50 a.m., with nearly 3,300 of those outages reported in Fayette, Logan and Miami counties.

According to AES Ohio, the following local counties were experiencing outages:

  • Champaign County: 131 outages
  • Darke County: 253 outages
  • Greene County: 264 outages
  • Miami County: 1,164 outages
  • Montgomery County: 12 outages
  • Preble County: 19 outages

