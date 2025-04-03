Thom Brennaman to replace Mike McConnell on mornings at 700WLW

Brennaman will replace Mike McConnell on mornings at 700WLW; McConnell’s final day at the mic is Friday, April 4.

His utterance of the slur came in 2020 in the middle of the broadcast. Brennaman tried to apologize, but was derailed by a home run hit by Nick Castellanos in a quote that’s become fairly well known in Cincinnati.

Brennaman apologized again in the second game and also penned an open apology letter the next day.

Months later, Brennaman sat down with WCPO and said he was working to “learn and grow.”

McConnell has spent 45 years on the radio in Cincinnati, the past 10 of which have been during the morning show.

“I never thought of myself as a morning guy, to be honest,” McConnell said. “You know, they’re more, they’re cheerier than I am. I can be cheery from time to time. I’m part-time cheery.”

But working that shift has meant getting out of bed at 3:20 a.m. each day and spending four hours on air. McConnell said he’s growing attracted to the idea of sleeping in for once.

After 45 years, McConnell said he hopes to sign off from the airwaves with laughter and good memories.

“Just, you know, I’ve loved it and I’ll miss it,” said McConnell. “But, you know, I’m moving on and see you around town.”

WLW announced Thursday morning that Brennaman will replace McConnell on the morning show, though the radio station didn’t say if that would happen immediately following McConnell’s departure.