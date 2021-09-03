This weekend: John Legend concert, Labor Day celebrations and more

Each wristband is valid all day on the date it is purchased. Wristbands are $16 for those ages 12 and older, and $10 for ages 11 and younger. They can be purchased at Cowvin’s Corny Bin.

Young’s Dairy will be open during regular hours through the holiday.

Springfield First Friday

Hatch Artist Studios will be participating in First Friday tonight, showcasing local artists and creatives.

The venue will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. at 105 N. Center St. in Springfield.

Among other local businesses and creatives, Noah Chesshire, a freshman at Global Impact STEM Academy, will be debuting a zero-waste line of products.

The Zero Waste Pop-Up Store will open in the Hatch Artist Studios at 5 p.m. in the BAT Cave, located in the pottery studio on the first floor being loaned to student advocacy group Bringing Awareness to Students (BATS). Visitors can bring in their own cleaned and sterilized plastic shampoo and conditioner bottles and have them refilled with new products in three scents or visitors can purchase a new glass bottle products can go in.

Live music and light refreshments will also be included.

For more information, visit https://www.hatchartiststudios.com/gallery.

Springfield Swap Meet & Car Show

The Springfield Swap Meet & Car Show will take place at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike.

The event opens today and runs through Sunday.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The Springfield Swap Meet& Car Show i provides a large meetup for car enthusiasts to trade and sell parts, cars, and display show cars.

Adult admission is $8 per day for entry. Kids 12 and younger are free.

For more information, please visit http://www.springfieldswapmeet.com/index.html.

John Legend at the Rose Center

Grammy award-winning artist and Springfield native John Legend is bringing his Bigger Love Tour to the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights.

Legend will perform with guest stars the War and Treaty at 6800 Executive Blvd. in Huber Heights.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. Saturday. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $83-$113.

For more information, visit www.rosemusiccenter.com.

West Liberty Labor Day Festival

The West Liberty Labor Day Festival will take place at the Lion Club Park.

The festival runs through Monday at 576 Township Rd. 174 in West Liberty.

A variety of events are scheduled throughout the weekend, including a classic car cruise-in, flea market, live music, and more. Activities for children will also be available, such as inflatables, a scavenger hunt, access to the Splash Pad waterpark, and more.

Live music performances include The Overdrive Band, Thomas Mac, Clay Walker, We The Kingdom, and more.

Admission for the event is free.

For more information and to see the full weekend schedule, visit https://www.westlibertylions.org/labor-day-festival.html.