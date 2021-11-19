This weekend: Events to enjoy around Clark and Champaign counties

Pilgrim Plunge

The National Trail Parks and Recreation District will offer the “Pilgrim Plunge” for children to swim from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight at the Wittenberg Natatorium, located in the field house.

The cost is $3 for pre-registration and $5 at the door. Children ages 7 and younger must have an adult at least 16 years of age with them in the water.

To register or for more information, visit the NTPRD’s Facebook page.

Pennsylvania House Museum

The Pennsylvania House Museum will be open for tours from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Per CDC guidelines, masks are not required for fully vaccinated individuals. The cost is $10 for adults and $3 for children.

For more information, visit the museum’s website.

Chalk de Peace Night of Comedy

The Clark State Performing Arts Center will host a second Chalk de Peace Night of Comedy at 8 p.m. on Saturday in the Turner Studio Theater.

Doors open at 7 p.m. at 300 S. Fountain Ave. in Springfield.

Tickets for the Chalk de Peace comedy show are $27.05 and can be purchased through ticketmaster.com.

All patrons, staff and volunteers are required to wear masks at all times, regardless of vaccination status in all areas of the PAC venue.

For more information, visit the college’s website.