This weekend: Events to enjoy around Clark and Champaign counties

Here are some events that will be going on in Clark and Champaign counties over this weekend.
Mercy Health Mobile Mammography
The Mercy Health Mobile Mammography Unit will be at the New Carlisle Community Center, 106 N. Main St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.
To schedule a 15-minuted 3D or 2D mammogram, call 937-523-9332. A doctor’s order is not needed for screening. Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans but check with your insurance provider for exact coverage. No cost screenings are available for those who qualify. When you call to register, ask about the financial options. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card. Walk-ins are welcome but not guaranteed.
For more information, visit the hospital’s website.
Pilgrim Plunge
The National Trail Parks and Recreation District will offer the “Pilgrim Plunge” for children to swim from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight at the Wittenberg Natatorium, located in the field house.
The cost is $3 for pre-registration and $5 at the door. Children ages 7 and younger must have an adult at least 16 years of age with them in the water.
To register or for more information, visit the NTPRD’s Facebook page.
Pennsylvania House Museum
The Pennsylvania House Museum will be open for tours from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Per CDC guidelines, masks are not required for fully vaccinated individuals. The cost is $10 for adults and $3 for children.
For more information, visit the museum’s website.
Chalk de Peace Night of Comedy
The Clark State Performing Arts Center will host a second Chalk de Peace Night of Comedy at 8 p.m. on Saturday in the Turner Studio Theater.
Doors open at 7 p.m. at 300 S. Fountain Ave. in Springfield.
Tickets for the Chalk de Peace comedy show are $27.05 and can be purchased through ticketmaster.com.
All patrons, staff and volunteers are required to wear masks at all times, regardless of vaccination status in all areas of the PAC venue.
For more information, visit the college’s website.
About the Author