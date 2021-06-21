This week: Peach truck, tie-dye for teens, and more

For safety reasons due to the pandemic, the truck will be only providing pre-ordered goods.

To order your items before the event, visit https://thepeachtruck.com/pages/preorder.

The truck returns to Meadow View Growers on July 20.

Blessing Closet

Hillside Ave. Church of God hosts a summer version of the Blessing Closet.

Blessing Closet will be open 2-4 p.m. today at 2021 Hillside Ave in Springfield.

The Closet is an event designed to provide free, good-condition clothing for those who need it. Sizes infant through plus-size adult are available.

For more information, visit the Hillside Ave. Church of God Facebook page.

Life in a Shawnee Indian village

George Rogers Clark Park holds a day to learn Native American history.

Historian Justin Houston teaches about life in a Shawnee Native American village from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at 930 S. Tecumseh Road in Springfield.

After the Battle of Peckuwe in August 1780, there were several Shawnee villages scattered throughout the area. The session gives time to learn about Native American culture, make a craft and do an activity.

Activities are designed for children 6 to 12.

Pre-registration is required. Email dlewis@clarkcountyparks.org or call 937-882-6000. Registration must be received by Wednesday at noon.

Teen try-it: tie-dye

The New Carlisle Library hosts an outdoor arts and crafts event Thursday.

The event will be at Smith Park at 801 W Jefferson St in New Carlisle.

From 4-6 p.m. local teens can bring a white T-shirt to use for tie-dyeing. Participants are to meet at the picnic shelter beside the Smith Park Tennis Courts.

Those in 5th through 12th grade are welcome.

Those who not able to bring a T-shirt but would like to participate can send an email to readingisimportant@gmail.com for a shirt request.

The program will be rescheduled if it rains.