Local governments hold meetings; dog shelter extends adoption offer; youth perform at arts festival

Prior to the regular meeting, the commission will hold three public hearings, including one related to amending the city’s zoning map in reference rezoning 2.33 acres at 1220 East Home Road. The rezoning would be from CO-1, Commercial Office District to CC-2, Community Commercial District.

There is no work session this week.

The commission meets in City Commission Forum at City Hall.

New Carlisle City Council

The first New Carlisle City Council Meeting of the month will take place this evening.

The meeting will be held at the Smith Park Shelter House starting at 7 p.m.

The public is encouraged to attend and participate. Attendees can have a chance to voice questions and comments to the mayor and council members. Comments are requested to be 5 minutes or less.

Clark County Dog Shelter adoptions

The Clark County Dog Shelter is now extending its offer of discounted adoptions through July 14.

Due to the shelter being overcrowded, dogs need help being placed into homes, according to the shelter’s Facebook page.

Adoptions cost $77 and include spay/neuter, vaccinations (including rabies), microchip, vet check and Clark County Dog License.

The shelter’s sponsored dogs and pet of the week are only $22 during this time.

To schedule an appointment to meet the dogs, call 937-521-2140.

Summer Arts Festival 2021: ‘Godspell Jr.’

The Springfield Arts Council’s Summer Arts Festival presents the Youth Arts Ambassadors’ production of “Godspell Jr.” this evening.

The stage production will take place from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at the Veterans Park Amphitheatre, located at 250 Cliff Park Road in Springfield.

The “Godspell Jr.” production features members of the Springfield Arts Council’s Youth Arts Ambassadors program bringing the show’s message to life.

Admission is free. Donations are accepted at intermission.

ASL interpretation provided courtesy of The Springfield Foundation.

This production is presented by special arrangement with Music Theater International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

For additional information, visit www.springfieldartscouncil.org.

This event is sponsored by the Clark State Theatre Arts Program, Ambience, and Kiwanis Club of Springfield.