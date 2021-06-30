COVID cases, hospitalizations continued to drop in Ohio throughout June

Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continued to decrease throughout June in Ohio with the state see it’s daily averages drop by more than 50% in some cases.
On June 1, Ohio’s 21-day average was 801 cases a day, according to the state health department. On June 30, the average dropped 66% to 267 cases a day.
Ohio recorded 200 daily cases in the last day, bringing its total to 1,111,324, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
It’s the sixth time in three weeks the state has recorded 200 or fewer cases.
The daily hospitalization average also dropped during June in Ohio.
The state reported a 21-day average of 81 on June 1 and dropped to 42 on June 30 for a decrease of nearly 50%.
According to ODH, Ohio reported 37 hospitalizations on Wednesday and three ICU admissions. Throughout the pandemic Ohio has recorded 60,614 total hospitalizations and 8,316 ICU admissions.
As of Wednesday, 5,570,401 people in Ohio have started the coronavirus vaccine and 5,183,642 have finished it.
The state health department reported 47.65% of Ohioans have had at least one dose and 44.35% completed the vaccine.