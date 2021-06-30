springfield-news-sun logo
Nonprofit health center names chief operating officer

Kathy Smith has been appointed as the new chief operating officer for Community Health & Wellness Partners that serves residents of Logan and surrounding counties. Contributed
LOGAN COUNTY | 36 minutes ago
By Hasan Karim
Community Health locations include Bellefontaine.

An independent nonprofit health center that serves residents of Logan and nearby counties has recently appointed a new chief operating officer.

Kathy Smith will serve in that position for Community Health & Wellness Partners, which has locations in Bellefontaine, Indian Lake and West Liberty.

Smith will be tasked with providing leadership, oversight, evaluation and direction for the general administrative functions, clinic operations and change management initiatives associated with CHWP.

She will also be tasked with overseeing overall operations and integrated ancillary services, medical services that are not provided by an acute care facility.

Those services will be administered through a TeamCare model of delivery to ensure patients receive quality care that utilizes evidence-based best practices, said a news release from health center this week.

Smith previously worked as the nurse executive in Cincinnati for Summit Behavioral Healthcare, and prior to that she served in several roles at Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati, including as the chief nursing officer as well as the vice president of patient services.

CHWP services include primary care, integrated behavioral health care, clinical primary care, pharmacy services as well as nutrition services.

