‘This is good for us’: Diners at Springfield Haitian restaurant react to judge blocking end of TPS for Haiti

Among the lunch patrons Tuesday was Mark Stephenson, who owns Sterling Wealth Management in Springfield. He said multiple business owners he knows in Springfield and Columbus were at risk of shutting down entire shifts and production lines if Haitians lost their legal work status.

“Having the Haitian community come to Springfield was just for many people a culture shock, and they have become so important for the community as a whole,” Stephenson said. “I’ve got business owner friends who love having them work in their factories and shops. They just work so hard and they’ve just become integral to how they do business.”

Sitting next to him was Springfield resident Laura Gordon, who said she was also concerned about the end of TPS.

“I just don’t want families ripped apart. I worry about the children that might be left behind, and all of the Haitian families that I have met have been so kind and so wonderful, beautiful people and I don’t want anything bad to happen to them,” Gordon said.

Among the patrons were Haitian immigrants who welcome the judge’s ruling.

“This is good for us,” said one man, who did not want to be identified, of the extension of TPS by the courts. “Now we can say we are a little bit protected.”

But some said that despite the extension, fears persist.

“There are people who don’t want to go out,” one woman said through a translation app on her phone.

