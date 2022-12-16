Things to do this weekend: Musicals, light displays and more

Guests are invited to join this free family-friendly event from their vehicle to see the campus glow as it’s transformed into a winter wonderland with more than 30,000 lights. Santa and his team will also visit each night from 6 to 8 p.m. from Dec. 16 to Dec. 23.

For more information, visit https://oesterlen.org/2022-festival-of-lights/ or the Oesterlen Festival of Lights Facebook Event.

Animal Welfare League Sale

The Animal Welfare League of Clark County will host another sale since the last one was such a success. The sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at 3816 Lawrenceville Drive.

New items have been added for Christmas gifts for pets, family, and friends. The pet items include toys and clothes. The family and friend items include Afghans, clocks, furniture, lamps, records and more.

All proceeds benefit Animal Welfare League, a nonprofit, no kill animal shelter.

Santa at the Heritage Center

Visitors can take photos with Santa in his big green chair (from the Upper Valley Mall) at The Heritage Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Santa Claus will be in Exposition Hall near the J. Driscol & Sons sleigh across from the models of 1940s downtown Springfield.

In addition to meeting and greeting Santa, there will be a variety of crafts in Crabill Discovery Hall along with a Clark the Elf Scavenger Hunt. People can also snap photos with the Peanuts Gang (also from the Upper Valley Mall) in the museum lobby.

Museum Tours

Pennsylvania House Museum will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday for tours. After this tour, the museum will be closed until March.

The Nutcracker

The Ohio Performing Arts Institute’s (OPAI) 33rd annual presentation of The Nutcracker will be held at 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Clark State Performing Arts Center, Kuss Auditorium, 300 S. Fountain Ave. For more information, call 937-328-3874.

Dinner Box

Covenant United Methodist Church will host a dinner box Christmas drive thru in partnership with Care Source from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the church, 529 W. Johnny Lytle Ave. All are welcome. Dinners will be provided for the total occupants in the vehicle.

Urbana Library Activities

The Champaign County Library will have several activities this month:

Healthy cooking for one or two will be held at 11 a.m. today at the main library. Attendees will learn how to use my plate to guide food choices, how to reduce their favorite recipes, identify strategies for shopping and preparing quick meals, and keeping food safe. Registration is recommended.

LEGO Club will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the North Lewisburg branch and from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the main library.

A winter animal scavenger hunt will begin Monday.

Last minute gifts in the Imagine Lab will be held any time between 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday. Supplies will be available to make a free small gift for free. For a small free, participants can make sublimation mugs and ceramic tiles with personal photos from your phone. No registration is required. If under 18, a parent or guardian must attend with you.