Things to do this weekend: music, art events and more

“Crowns” Musical

Springfield Civic Theatre will present “Crowns,” a moving musical exploration of Black history and identity, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the John Legend Theater.

Debbie Blunden-Diggs, the chief artistic and producing director of Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, has directed the production. “Crowns” tells its story through the eyes of a young Black woman sent down South to live with her aunt after her brother is murdered in Brooklyn. The older women there teach her the importance of hats for every social occasion, from flirting to church to funerals to weddings.

Tickets are available at the Legend Theater box office, by calling 937-505-2945 or visiting https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/cal/34900. For more information, visit springfieldcivictheatre.org.

Musical Performance

The Clark State Performing Arts Center (PAC), 300 S. Fountain Ave. in Springfield, will host Naturally 7 at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Naturally 7 is an a cappella group that transforms their voices into human instruments to produce music of any genre. It includes “Ricky” Lee Ricardo Cort, Rod Eldridge, Kelvin “Kelz” Mitchell, Sean Simmonds, Dwight Stewart, Roger Thomas, and Warren Thomas. They have sung to standing ovations throughout the world and shared the stage with Herbie Hancock, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, ColdPlay, Lionel Richie, and Stevie Wonder, and have also traveled to 25 countries during three world tours with Michael Bublé.

Tickets range from $29.50 to $44.50 and are available at pac.clarkstate.edu.

Art Event

Come Find Art! – free art days for kids and families will be held from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Road.

This event sparks child-adult discussions about works throughout the museum. It’s a free family activity held one Sunday a month that includes time in Chakeres Interactive Galley and an artmaking kit to take home.

Black History Fellowship

The Lay Organization and Missionary Society of Trinity A.M.E. Church, 554 Selma Road, will host Black History Fellowship from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Attendees should wear their favorite African or ethnic apparel. There will be food, fellowship, poetry readings and music, history and storytelling, games and prizes, and a fashion parade.

The cost is a $10 donation through cash, check or Givelify. To RSVP, call 301-379-6418 or 937-831-1625.

Food Pantry

New Beginnings UMC Village Pantry, 5065 Old Mechanicsburg Road, will be open from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday. The pantry is open the fourth Monday of each month.

For more information, call the church office at their new phone number: 937-717-0059 and leave a message if you have any questions.

Blood Drive

The Father Paul Vieson Center monthly community blood drive will be held from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday at 205 W. Lake Ave.

The “Lucky Donor” shamrock t-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate Feb. 27 through March 18. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app.

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.