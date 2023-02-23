McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish invented by Cincinnati franchise owner who was losing business during Lent

The McDonald’s CEO had his own Lent-friendly sandwich idea.

“Ray Kroc’s sandwich was a Hula Burger and it was a slice of grilled pineapple and a piece of cheese on a bun,” Shadoin said.

After a competition between the two sandwiches, the Filet-O-Fish was added to the menu, saving Groen’s restaurant and cementing not only his legacy, but the Monfort Heights McDonald’s legacy as the original home of the Filet-O-Fish.

On Ash Wednesday decades later, the location was still selling a lot of its signature item.

“We definitely sell it year-round, but it’s a lot more popular during Lent. This and Good Friday is our busiest days of the year,” said Emily Booth, a supervisor at the Monfort Heights McDonald’s.

Shadoin said the location usually sells 200-300 Filet-O-Fish sandwiches a day outside of Lent.

“Last year, our record was just shy of 900, 872 on Good Friday,” said Shadoin.

The McDonad’s is located at 5425 W. North Bend Road in Monfort Heights (Cincinnati).