Things to do this weekend: Bridal show, swap meet, music and more

In-person attendance is limited so pre-registration is required by emailing jdahlberg@mercy.com.

Healthy Living Program

United Senior Services is hosting Healthy Living, an interactive, informative and fun program proven to improve your health and well-being from 9 to 11 a.m. on Fridays through March 24.

This six-week workshop addresses how to best manage day-to-day concerns and symptoms of long-term health conditions. This is an evidence-based program developed by the Self-Management Resource Center. Set your own goals and priorities and follow your own timeline to find what works best for you.

Each week introduces a new topic that provides valuable information and resources. Materials provided include the new edition of Living a Health Life with Chronic Conditions, as well as exercise and relaxation CDs.

Spots are open; call the USS Welcome Center at 937-323-4948 to reserve your spot.

Explore Wittenberg football team helps pack meals for African children

Labyrinth Walk

First Baptist Church will host a Valentine Labyrinth Walk at the Living Vine Labyrinth from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday in the Fellowship Hall, 638 S. Fountain Ave. Enter quietly through the east door off the parking lot (opposite Rocking Horse Center) and come down the stairs.

If you have never walked a labyrinth before, there will be people on hand to orient you. At 9 a.m., Debbie Copeland and Nancy Flinchbaugh will lead a short devotional tie on “Walking in Love” with suggestions for your walk. The labyrinth will be open from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. At 10:30 a.m., there will be a Listening Circle to share thoughts and experiences. Masks are optional, but welcome.

The labyrinth is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted for upkeep and future programming. For more information, contact Flinchbaugh 937-206-0265.

Bridal Event

The Valentine’s Bridal Spectacular will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Springfield’s Bushnell Event Center, 22 N. Fountain Ave. Brides are admitted for free.

The area’s top wedding pros and health and beauty experts will be on hand to help plan your wedding. There will also be free food samples from four caterers and bakers, a free glass of wine for brides, private gown fittings, entertainment with Ricky Robot and valuable door prizes.

Swap Meet

The Cars and Parts Springfield Swap Meet will be held on Saturday at the Clark County Fairgrounds. This is the first swap meet of the year.

For more information, visit www.ohioswapmeet.com or call 937-376-0111.

Dance Show Competition

Dance, Stomp, Shake will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday in Clark State College’s Performing Arts Center, Kuss Auditorium. This show will feature 14 teams from nine cities and four states, and more than $4,500 in prizes will be shared.

Dance Stomp Shake is a cultural event held during Black History Month at Wittenberg University that is both a showcase and competition with cash prizes. It is also now an arts and education based charitable nonprofit organization run by Julius Bailey and a board of four people.

Music Event

The Fortnightly Musical Club will host a performance of the “Greenon Opening Knights” at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Northridge United Methodist Church, 4610 Derr Road. The event is free and open to the public.

The Greenon High School Choral group is directed by Robbie Ponce. The program is titled “A Year in the Life” and will open with the “Star Spangled Banner,” present songs depicting different stages of life, and conclude with “To Everything There is a Season.”