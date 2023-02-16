Wittenberg football team helps pack meals for Lesotho Nutrition Initiative

Coach Jim Collins said that they had the whole team involved helping assemble 30,000 meals of rice, soy and vegetables in sealed packages. He added that the meals are meant to feed children ages 0-5, and will offer 3,000 children a 10-day supply of food.

“As a football team, it’s an opportunity to give back, to help others,” he said, later adding, “There’s nothing like giving back. There’s nothing like being involved.”