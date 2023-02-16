Survey: Tell us your experience with VineBrook homes

The city of Cincinnati in January sued VineBrook homes alleging the company breached a 2021 lawsuit settlement agreement. The settlement stems from a July 2021 complaint against VineBrook for unpaid water bills and civil fines totaling more than $600,000.
The most recent suit in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court includes references to multiple reports of “public nuisance, civil conspiracy, and intentional, repeated violations of both the Ohio Landlord Tenant Act and Cincinnati Municipal Code.”
Cincinnati officials allege VineBrook has an “extensive history of building, health and safety code violations.”
The Dayton Daily News has reached out to VineBrook for comment.
A VineBrook spokesman told the Cincinnati TV station WCPO the company disagrees with the city’s allegations and will vigorously defend itself against the lawsuit.
“We view this latest development as an opportunity to refocus our efforts and we remain committed to providing safe, functional, and affordable single-family rental homes to residents to help set them on a pathway to homeownership and a better financial future,” the spokesman told WCPO.
VineBrook Homes also owns a large portfolio of homes and apartments in the Dayton area. If you’ve had experiences with VineBrook Homes in the Dayton region, we’d like to hear from you. Please fill out this form.
About the Author