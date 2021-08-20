Things to do this weekend: Antique show, food truck rally and more

Admission is $3 per person.

MERFI Fly-In & Car Show (Mid Eastern Regional Fly-In)

The 53rd Mid Eastern Regional Fly-In will take place this Saturday at the Grimes Field Airport, hosted by the Grimes Field Foundation.

The event will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1636 N. Main St. in Urbana.

Activities will include Sport Air Race League air race, Kestrel Warbirds T-6 rides, bi-plane rides, and more. The Champaign Aviation Museum and Grimes Flying Lab Museum will also be open to the public.

A car show will also take place at the field from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Airport Cafe will be open. A pancake breakfast will be provided by EAA Chapter 421 from 7 to 11 a.m. The cost of breakfast is $5, and includes pancakes, sausage, and a drink.

A $5 donation per attendee for entry to the airfield helps fund future events such as this. No landing fees are required for fly-ins.

The Champion City Food Truck Rally

Mother Stewart’s will host the Champion City Food Truck Rally on Saturday evening.

The event will feature local food trucks, all on site at 102 W. Columbia St. in Springfield from 5 to 9 p.m.

The food truck lineup includes East Coast Eats, Freda’s Food Truck Trailer, Buckeye Burgers, All Smoked Up, 2 Fat Indians, Purely Sweet Bakery, and more.

Live music, vendors and craft beer will also be part of the event.

As noted on the event’s Facebook page, “Don’t forget, Downtown Springfield is a DORA district so you can pop in for a bite, grab a beer explore the Champion City and come back by for some free live music.”

Food trucks or vendors interested in participating in the Champion City Food Truck Rallies can send an email to theyellowcabfoodtruckrally@gmail.com for more information.

Health & Safety Night Market

The New Carlisle Farmers Market will be hosting their Night Market this Saturday.

The event will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. in front of the CVS at 201 S. Main St. in New Carlisle.

Three food trucks will be at the event: Freddie’s Franks and Burgers, Spicey Rooster BBQ, and Papa Johns. All regular market vendors will be at the event.

As it is Health & Safety Night, the New Carlisle Fire Department will be present, along with representatives of local healthcare providers.

The fire department will provide free blood pressure checks, fire equipment and tools demonstrations, and allow for photos to be taken with the fire trucks. Sparky the Dog will also be present.

Other groups present will be from Mercy Reach, Miami Valley Child Development Centers, Clark County Combined Health District, and Pediatric Associates of Springfield. A mobile mammogram unit will also be on site.

