Things to do this week: Community kitchen, homebuyer class and more

The Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield will host an online Homebuyer Education class from 6 to 8 p.m. today.

The course is taught by NHP staff and local experts. Topics include steps in the homebuying process, building good credit, budgeting, home inspections, applying for a mortgage loan, working with a relator, avoiding predatory lenders and more.

To register, email your name, number, number of people in your household and address to information@springfieldnhp.org, or call 937-322-4623.

Blood Drives

The First Christian Church monthly Springfield community blood drive will be held from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. today at 3638 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Give Blood, Give Love” long-sleeve, hoodie t-shirt and will be automatically entered in the Super Bowl LVII drawing to win a $50 gift card. Everyone who registers to donate from Jan. 16-31 is entered in the drawing and there will be 57 winners selected.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app.

Blood donation requirements: Provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Clark County Presentation

Ethan Harris, director of Development at Clark County Community and Economic Development, will deliver a state of Clark County presentation, sharing current and future plans that affect all as community leaders and business owners from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at 11200 Gerlaugh Road in Medway.

System Training

Clark State College will continue to offer ISO 9001 training, which offers companies the opportunity to implement an ISO 9001 system in only 12 weeks (one day per week). Training will be available at all Clark State locations or virtually for $9,500 for any size business.

ISO 9001 is the international standard for a quality management system (“QMS”). In order to be certified to the ISO 9001 standard, a company must follow the requirements set forth in the ISO 9001 Standard. The standard is used by organizations to demonstrate their ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements and to demonstrate continuous improvement

The next training consortium will begin Thursday and run through April 13.

Registration is open online at: http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07ejjaf2cucf01a80f&llr=o66wj9bab. To learn more, contact Tracy Yates, Business Development Manager, Workforce and Business Solutions at 937-328-6062 or yatest@clarkstate.edu. STAFF REPORT

