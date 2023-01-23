Springfield veterinary hospital to close after 50 years of service

Allen said he loved every day of working at his practice, and Dollie echoed him, saying he loved vet medicine and even built his own hospital for it.

“We’ve had wonderful clients, helpers and staff members through the whole thing, all of these years,” she said. “We will miss them a lot.”

The vet hospital still has Dr. Dwaine Gorby, who has been with the practice for about 33 years, plus Edie Brewer, who has worked for them for at least 26 years, as well as two other assistants.

Over the last three years since Allen retired, Gorby has been the main vet, and he will see clients until he retires at the end of March.

The Allens, who came to Springfield in June 1963, have three daughters, two of which live in Columbus and one in North Carolina, along with 13 grandchildren.

Since they have retired and the practice is closing, the couple said they don’t have any plans yet, but have their grandchildren to keep them busy.

Dr. Allen announced the closure on their Facebook page, saying, “It is with mixed emotions that we announce our office will close permanently,” he wrote. “We are grateful for the opportunity to have served to many clients here in Springfield for nearly the past 50 years. We have very much enjoyed these many years and the many generations of pets.”

Nearly 40 people commented on the post, saying how much they will miss the office and staff.

The vet will still be open through the end of March from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon Friday and Saturday.

Clients can pick up their animal’s chart during office hours, and all remaining pet information after they close will be destroyed.

For questions or information, call 937-325-9333.