Things to do this week: Community kitchen, bingo fundraiser and more

The High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E. High St., will host a central community kitchen serving warm meals indoors from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. today.

For more information, call the Church Office at 937-322-2527.

Pride and Prejudice Lecture and Show

Clark State College President Jo Alice Blondin will host a free, pre-show lecture offering new perspectives into the classic novel: Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austin at 5:45 p.m. today at the Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountained Ave.

The live stage performance of Pride and Prejudice will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15-$40 (plus fees) and are available by calling the Box Office at 937-328-3874 or ordering tickets online at fhttps://pac.clarkstate.edu/shows/2022-2023-season/.

Homebuyer Class

The Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield will host virtual homebuyer education classes from 6 to 8 p.m. today via Zoom.

The class is taught by NHP staff and local experts. The topics include steps in the homebuyer process, building good credit, budgeting, home inspections, applying for a mortgage loan, working with a realtor, avoiding predatory lenders and more.

The class fee is $50, and scholarships are available based on income. To register, email your name, phone number, number of people in your household and address to information@springfieldnhp.org. You’ll receive an email with a link to the virtual class. For more information, call 937-322-4623 or visit www.springfieldnhp.org.

Garden Club

The Buds and Blossoms Garden Club meeting will be held at 7 p.m. today at Trinity Lutheran Church, at the corner of Sunset and South Belmont avenues. Parking is in the church lot off South Belmont and entry is through the brown door under the covered walkway. The meeting is open to the public.

Kevin Rose, representative of the Turner Foundation, will present a slide show about the local historic attraction “Hartman Rock Garden.”

Anyone interested in attending this presentation or garden club membership can call Secretary Marianne Nave at 937-323-5865 for more information.

Bingo Fundraiser

Project Woman will host a Bingo fundraiser from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co., 102 W. Columbia St.

The cost is $5 per sheet for three games. Participants will pay at the door.

Serving Clark and Champaign Counties, Project Women is a nonprofit organization that supports survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence and stalkers. For more information, email projectwoman@projectwanohio.org. The 24-Hour Local Crisis Line is 1-800-634-9893.

One Book, Many Communities

The region-wide One Book, Many Communities (OBMC) program kicks-off at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the St. Paris Public Library, 127 E. Main St., with A History of Bluegrass Music featuring Bill Purk and Reed Jones. This event is free and open to all.

Participants can pick up a One Book, Many Communities program booklet at any participating library and bring it with them to the opening event as a start on The Widows Library Trail. The Friends of the St. Paris Public Library invites you to go on an adventure by visiting the OBMC programs inspired by The Widows. Once you have your booklet, participate in at least five programs, and ask a library employee at the program to sign and date next to the program in your booklet. Once you’ve done this, visit the St. Paris Public library to turn in your booklet and receive your gift.

Complete information about all the OBMC programs can be found in the OBMC booklet, available at all participating libraries, or on their websites.

There are 15 libraries participating, locally including Champaign County Library, Clark County Public Library, Mechanicsburg Public Library, New Carlisle Public Library, and Tecumseh Local Schools.