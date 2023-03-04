Clark State names Tracy Yates as director of workforce and business solutions

Clark State College has named Tracy Yates as its director of workforce and business solutions.
Yates was the interim director but has now accepted the official position.
“I am excited to grow our current college relationships and build new ones with our community partners, businesses, and organizations,” she said.
The director is responsible for creating partnerships with employers and community organizations, with priority on workforce development and specialized contract training. Yates develops and delivers training programs between the college and customer to assure the program will match the employment needs of the client.
Crystal Jones, vice president of marketing, diversity and community impact, said Yates is the “right professional for this position.”
“This position requires people skills, intellect, and the ability to produce outcomes. Tracy has these skills and others that she brings to this position. Her previous experience prepared her for this role,” she said.
At Clark State, Yates has served on the strategic leadership team, as a professional supervisor training for Clark State Completion, a safety committee co-chair, staff senate president, diversity committee member and a Champion City scholar mentor.
Before joining the workforce team, Yates served as director of conference services for the college and partnered with community leaders and organizations.
Yates is the wife of Deputy Matthew Yates, who died in the line of duty last year, and is a Clark State graduate. She has served on the boards for Leadership Clark County, the Salvation Army, Business Advisory Council and the Small Business Development center. She also graduated from Leadership Clark County in 2018, Clark State’s SOAR program in 2019, and completed Professional Supervisor Training in 2017.
