Clark County fundraiser to help provide shelter returns after COVID hiatus

As the organization scheduled to hold the event in 2020, COVID-19 caused all gatherings and more to close.

Four years ago, the event was the “most successful fundraiser ever staged” by Interfaith Hospitality Network, which has since changed its name to Sheltered Inc.

The name changed in 2022 with expanded services and adjusted offerings to meet challenges brought on by the pandemic, including the increase in homelessness.

In February, Sheltered Inc. provided services to 236 people in emergency shelters and housing and has a waiting list of 163 people, including 38 families with a total of 51 women and 69 children.

“We’ve experienced a need that’s never been greater and our commitment to provide warm and safe shelter for people has never been stronger,” Bradley said. “We hope that Purses for a Purpose will help to replenish our resources and help us ease the misfortune of so many young families finding themselves unhoused.”

Sponsorships are available for the event and donations of gently used purses are also still being accepted.

Tickets are $25 each or two for $45. They can be purchased online at thesheltered.org or by calling 937-325-8154.