Things to do this week: community kitchen, beer tasting and more

The Community Blood Center will host two blood drives this week:

The Gathering of the Miami Valley community blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at COhatch The Market, 101 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield.

The Quest Community Church community blood drive will be held from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 110 South St., West Liberty.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Give Blood, Give Love” long-sleeve, hoodie t-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app.

Blood donation requirements: Provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Food Pantry

Second Harvest Food Bank will host a walk-up food pantry from 4 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Clark State College, 570 E. Leffel Lane, in parking lot E.

Participants must bring a state ID plus proof of current address.

Beer Tasting

Mother Stewart’s Brewing and David Nilsen Beer will host a winter beer tasting from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday at 102 W. Columbia St.

Beer writer and Advanced Cicerone David Nilsen will leads attendees through a beer tasting of six Mother Stewart’s beers. Attendees at the event will be the first to taste 2023 Kill Kenny Irish Red and Barrel-Aged Doppelbock, and enjoy the Porter, Fainting Goat Doppelbock, Monastic Tendencies Belgian Triple and Disco Dancer Hazy IPA.

Nilsen will talk about the ingredients and history behind each style, and guide participants through a sensory tasting of each beer.

Tickets are $30 and can be bought through Eventbrite.