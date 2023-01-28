Mechanicsburg library opens new story walk at Goshen Park

Explore Clark State trustees appoint chair and vice president

A ribbon-cutting and grand opening for the story walk will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, with the ribbon-cutting at 1:30 p.m.

During the event, the book Curious George Plants a Tree will be featured and Curious George will make a guest appearance, and the library will give out wildflower seeds for Earth Day.

Wilden said the event isn’t being held until April in hopes of having warmer weather since the event is outdoors. However, if it rains, they do have a main park building and shelter reserved.

“It is also fun to have it go along with the Earth Day theme on Earth Day,” she added.

The story walk cost a total of $8,567. The United Way of Clark, Champaign, and Madison Counties funded $4,000 as part of their Special Projects Fund, and the American Rescue Plan: Humanities Grants for Libraries funded the remaining $4,567.

The Story Walk Project was created by by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.

For more information, call the library at 937-834-2004 or visit www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/storywalk.