Mechanicsburg library opens new story walk at Goshen Park

1 hour ago
Children, adults can enjoy reading and outdoors at the same time.

Mechanicsburg Public Library has opened its new story walk at Goshen Park

The story walk opened on Jan. 19 and is accessible anytime during park hours of dawn to dusk.

The story walk is an innovative way for children and adults to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time.

The first story featured is “Valensteins,” billed as a hilariously spooky Valentine’s Day-themed story by Geisel Award-winning author and illustrator Ethan Long.

A different story will be featured about every month, including “12 Days of St. Patrick’s Day” and “Books” by Horseback, said director Rebecca Wilden.

ExploreClark State trustees appoint chair and vice president

A ribbon-cutting and grand opening for the story walk will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, with the ribbon-cutting at 1:30 p.m.

During the event, the book Curious George Plants a Tree will be featured and Curious George will make a guest appearance, and the library will give out wildflower seeds for Earth Day.

Wilden said the event isn’t being held until April in hopes of having warmer weather since the event is outdoors. However, if it rains, they do have a main park building and shelter reserved.

“It is also fun to have it go along with the Earth Day theme on Earth Day,” she added.

The story walk cost a total of $8,567. The United Way of Clark, Champaign, and Madison Counties funded $4,000 as part of their Special Projects Fund, and the American Rescue Plan: Humanities Grants for Libraries funded the remaining $4,567.

The Story Walk Project was created by by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.

For more information, call the library at 937-834-2004 or visit www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/storywalk.

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun.

