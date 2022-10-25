springfield-news-sun logo
These 9 people were indicted in Clark County

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
Nine people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on the following charges:

Nathaniel Compston, 36: violating protection order.

Bruce Dobbins, 58, of South Charleston: two counts of violating a protection order.

Jeffrey R. Sharpe, 44, of Springfield: felonious assault, domestic violence.

Angela N. Mendenhall, 47, of Springfield: theft.

Trevor D. Crockran, 20, of Springfield: felonious assault.

Saniyah L. Lytle, 35, of Springfield: menacing by stalking.

Steven Harrison, 51, of Medway: two counts of receiving stolen property.

Michael A. Colvin Jr., 29, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapon, obstructing official business.

Elijah Cuffie, 21: aggravated robbery, having weapons under disability.

