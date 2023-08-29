These 27 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty-seven people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday with the following charges:
Jerry R. Midkiff, 55, of West Alex: Theft.
Jeffrey T. Midkiff, 56, of Dayton: Theft.
Kevin D. Crowley, 40, of Springfield: Carrying a concealed weapons, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons while under disability.
Kyle R. Webster, 30: Failure to appear.
Shawn L. Gaines, 44, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Brittnie McConnaha, 29, of Springfield: Burglary, robbery.
Jamie Call, 28, of Springfield: Domestic violence.
Jaonte D. Hairston, 31, of Springfield: Burglary.
Darryl A. Newsome, 32: Domestic violence, intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness, abduction.
Curtis P. Gaines Jr., 58: Attempted trespassing in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.
Monique L. Champion, 42, of Springfield: Robbery.
Roniesha D. Hill, 25, of Springfield: Complicity.
Jeffrey Potter Jr. 30, of Springfield: Obstructing official business.
Andre L. McMachon, 46, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.
Bradley E. Miller, 32: Possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Nanotte Joseph, 27: Aggravated burglary, domestic violence,
Hermanio Joseph, 35: Involuntary manslaughter, vehicular homicide.
Aaron L. Rice, 27, of Springfield: Felonious assault, discharge of a firearm at or near prohibited premises, having weapons while under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence.
Patrick Shediack Jr., 46: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
John W. Watkins III, 32, of Springfield: Aggravated robbery.
Josiah L. Gilbert, 38, of Springfield: Operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (three counts).
Timothy J. Fox, 50, of Urbana: Receiving stolen property.
Troy A. Hartman, 46, of Springfield: Trespassing in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.
William Dufner Jr., 39, of Springfield: Theft.
Ryan C. Deards, 37, of Springfield: Domestic violence.
David L. Jones, 50, of Edwardsburg, Michigan: Assault.
Kyle Warner, 38, of Springfield: Theft.
