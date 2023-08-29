These 27 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty-seven people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday with the following charges:

Jerry R. Midkiff, 55, of West Alex: Theft.

Jeffrey T. Midkiff, 56, of Dayton: Theft.

Kevin D. Crowley, 40, of Springfield: Carrying a concealed weapons, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons while under disability.

Kyle R. Webster, 30: Failure to appear.

Shawn L. Gaines, 44, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Brittnie McConnaha, 29, of Springfield: Burglary, robbery.

Jamie Call, 28, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

Jaonte D. Hairston, 31, of Springfield: Burglary.

Darryl A. Newsome, 32: Domestic violence, intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness, abduction.

Curtis P. Gaines Jr., 58: Attempted trespassing in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Monique L. Champion, 42, of Springfield: Robbery.

Roniesha D. Hill, 25, of Springfield: Complicity.

Jeffrey Potter Jr. 30, of Springfield: Obstructing official business.

Andre L. McMachon, 46, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Bradley E. Miller, 32: Possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Nanotte Joseph, 27: Aggravated burglary, domestic violence,

Hermanio Joseph, 35: Involuntary manslaughter, vehicular homicide.

Aaron L. Rice, 27, of Springfield: Felonious assault, discharge of a firearm at or near prohibited premises, having weapons while under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence.

Patrick Shediack Jr., 46: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

John W. Watkins III, 32, of Springfield: Aggravated robbery.

Josiah L. Gilbert, 38, of Springfield: Operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (three counts).

Timothy J. Fox, 50, of Urbana: Receiving stolen property.

Troy A. Hartman, 46, of Springfield: Trespassing in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

William Dufner Jr., 39, of Springfield: Theft.

Ryan C. Deards, 37, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

David L. Jones, 50, of Edwardsburg, Michigan: Assault.

Kyle Warner, 38, of Springfield: Theft.