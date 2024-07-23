These 26 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty-six people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Vince Putnam, 40, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property, identity fraud.
Anthony Masker, 28, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Odison Desir, 31, of Springfield: Felonious assault.
Mariah Sprinkle, 21: Intimidation of attorney, victim or witness.
Richard Fultz, 43, of Springfield: OVI (three counts).
Matt Cason, 43: Receiving stolen property.
Kristen Cherry, 39, of Lewisburg, Ohio: Forgery (two counts).
Gene Scerba Jr., 52, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
John Donohoe, 37, of Springfield: Theft.
Luis Guardado, 20, of Springfield: Breaking-and-entering (four counts).
Katelyn McCormick, 23, of Springfield: Burglary.
Paul Russell, 35, of Springfield: Burglary.
Kevin Sumner, 24, of Springfield: Domestic violence, intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness.
Aaron Ziegler, 33, of Springfield: Assault, obstructing official business.
Sean Seward, 43, of Dayton: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl compound.
Allen Lundy, 68, of Columbus: Having weapons while under disability, improper handling of firearms (two counts).
Sultan Mays Jr., 19, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Patrick Francois, 31, of Springfield: Strangulation, abduction, domestic violence, criminal damaging.
Guy Wilson, 25, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.
Jacob Gilbert, 62, of Springfield: Domestic violence.
Jamier Ross, 31: Obstructing official business.
Jeffrey Strodes, 36, of Springfield: Aggravated robbery.
Brandon Miller, 38: Violating protection order.
Timothy Ervin, 32, of Springfield: Violating protection order.
Verdison Guillaume, 28: Assault, disrupting public service.
Matthew Kindell, 38, of Springfield: Theft (five counts).
