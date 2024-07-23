BreakingNews
These 26 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty-six people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:

Vince Putnam, 40, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property, identity fraud.

Anthony Masker, 28, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Odison Desir, 31, of Springfield: Felonious assault.

Mariah Sprinkle, 21: Intimidation of attorney, victim or witness.

Richard Fultz, 43, of Springfield: OVI (three counts).

Matt Cason, 43: Receiving stolen property.

Kristen Cherry, 39, of Lewisburg, Ohio: Forgery (two counts).

Gene Scerba Jr., 52, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

John Donohoe, 37, of Springfield: Theft.

Luis Guardado, 20, of Springfield: Breaking-and-entering (four counts).

Katelyn McCormick, 23, of Springfield: Burglary.

Paul Russell, 35, of Springfield: Burglary.

Kevin Sumner, 24, of Springfield: Domestic violence, intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness.

Aaron Ziegler, 33, of Springfield: Assault, obstructing official business.

Sean Seward, 43, of Dayton: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl compound.

Allen Lundy, 68, of Columbus: Having weapons while under disability, improper handling of firearms (two counts).

Sultan Mays Jr., 19, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Patrick Francois, 31, of Springfield: Strangulation, abduction, domestic violence, criminal damaging.

Guy Wilson, 25, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Jacob Gilbert, 62, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

Jamier Ross, 31: Obstructing official business.

Jeffrey Strodes, 36, of Springfield: Aggravated robbery.

Brandon Miller, 38: Violating protection order.

Timothy Ervin, 32, of Springfield: Violating protection order.

Verdison Guillaume, 28: Assault, disrupting public service.

Matthew Kindell, 38, of Springfield: Theft (five counts).

