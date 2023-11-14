BreakingNews
These 26 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty-six people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday with the following charges:

Allen Lara, 30, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability.

Connie S. Hoberty, 60, of Springfield: Theft of drugs.

Richard Lewis, 32: Assault, obstructing official business.

Paul D. Hoefer, 48: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Tavion R. Bailey, 24, of New Carlisle: Having weapons while under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Matthew Dufner, 34, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Makayla L. Jones, 22, of New Carlisle: Burglary.

Kyra N. Milton, 37, of Troy: Trespassing in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Jamel A. Williams, 38, of Columbus: Having weapons under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Erik Benson, 43, of New Carlisle: Aggravated possession of drugs.

James A. McKinster, 38, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Maleek Reynolds, 27, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Darrion A. Jordan, 18, of Springfield: Carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Amiryon M. Bailey, 20: Having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Jeremy E. Self, 37, of Xenia: Robbery.

Felix J. Cunningham, 59, of Riverside: Obstructing official business.

Joey M. Davis, 42, of Springfield: Attempted murder, felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation (two counts), tampering with evidence.

Dantraveon J. Jackson, 19, of Springfield: Obstructing official business.

Orlando B. Sandford, 58, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

Drake B.W. McCombs, 22, of South Charleston: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Roger A. Spencer, 50, of Springfield: Theft, possessing criminal tools.

Christopher E. Crawford, 27: Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

Robert D. Troutman, 53, of Fairborn: Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, aggravated trafficking in drugs (four counts), aggravated possession of drugs (three counts), having weapons while under disability.

Harold D.L. Taylor, 37, of Springfield: Possession of drugs.

Zacharias T. Brown, 28, of Springfield: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle (two counts), unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance, having weapons while under disability, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Tyler Tingley, 32, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine.

