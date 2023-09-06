These 25 people were indicted in Clark County

BreakingNews
Twenty-five people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday with the following charges:

Jayvon D. Hughes, 22, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability.

Steven L. Johnson, 42, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Timothy M. Callicoat, 46, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Ernest D. Ewers, 39, of Springfield: Burglary (two counts).

Guy L. Ray, 52, of Springfield: Felonious assault (two counts).

Bryan A. Hall, 39, of Ashland, Ohio: Theft.

Triavona D. Day, 44, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary.

Skyler A. Wells, 34, of Springfield: Burglary.

John W. Watkins, 32, at large: Burglary.

Jack N. Davis, 34, of London, Ohio: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Lexi S. Haver, 22, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Josiah L. Gilbert, 37, of Springfield: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (three counts).

Joseph A. Springer Jr., 23, of Enon: Domestic violence, disrupting public service.

Ronald E. Coley Jr., 38, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary, violating a protection order.

Anthony E. Parker, 40, at large: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Robby A. Madden, 37, at large: Burglary.

Deon M. Ragland, 34, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, tampering with evidence.

Deanna M. Blumenchein, 27, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Richard A. Williams, 40, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Joshua A. Hearn, 33, of Springfield: Menacing by stalking (two counts), violating a protection order.

Kevin J. Johnson III, 26, of Springfield: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business.

Justin J. Biles, 37, of South Vienna: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Jesi C. Oppy, 45, at large: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Damien C. Duff, 19, of Columbus: Aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana.

Kelly D. Merchant, 43, of Springfield: Operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (four counts).

