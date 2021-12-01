springfield-news-sun logo
These 24 people were indicted in Clark County

Clark County Common Pleas Court
Clark County Common Pleas Court

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
These 24 people were indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court cases:

Stephen Decker, 60, of Springfield: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Austin W. Pearrow, 26, of Knob, Ariz.: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Jake D. Kelly, 24, of Lewisburg: receiving stolen property.

Arrasheed S. Hardy, 26, of Columbus: having weapons under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Jordan R. Blue, 29, of South Charleston: domestic violence, felonious assault.

Michael D. Davila, 46, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Luke Adams, 30, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, receiving stolen property.

Cheyenne P. Widner, 24, of Enon: aggravated burglary.

Jeremy W. Brookmyer, 47: aggravated robbery.

Daniel K. Dye II, 37, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon.

Dustin M. Smith, 36, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Jimmy L. Dornon Jr., 35, of Springfield: theft.

Justin L. Wallace, 41, of Springfield: theft.

Madison N. Burkitt, 31, of Springfield: two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol of drugs.

Shaun Ladig, 41: theft.

Brandy R. Petticrew, 34: robbery, escape.

Ricky D. Rollins, 38: gross sexual imposition, sexual battery.

Lorenzo Cunningham, 35, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Hoan M. Nguyen, 26: trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana.

Terrance M. Jennings, 30, of New Carlisle: aggravated possession of drugs.

Rakeem J. Jones, 28, of Springfield: having weapons under disability.

Andrew P. Moss, 38, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl related compound.

Cassandra A. Howard, 31, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse on the grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Matthew Webb, 35, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse on the grounds of a specified governmental facility.

