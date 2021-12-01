These 24 people were indicted in Clark County

Jordan R. Blue, 29, of South Charleston: domestic violence, felonious assault.

Michael D. Davila, 46, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Luke Adams, 30, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, receiving stolen property.

Cheyenne P. Widner, 24, of Enon: aggravated burglary.

Jeremy W. Brookmyer, 47: aggravated robbery.

Daniel K. Dye II, 37, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon.

Dustin M. Smith, 36, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Jimmy L. Dornon Jr., 35, of Springfield: theft.

Justin L. Wallace, 41, of Springfield: theft.

Madison N. Burkitt, 31, of Springfield: two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol of drugs.

Shaun Ladig, 41: theft.

Brandy R. Petticrew, 34: robbery, escape.

Ricky D. Rollins, 38: gross sexual imposition, sexual battery.

Lorenzo Cunningham, 35, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Hoan M. Nguyen, 26: trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana.

Terrance M. Jennings, 30, of New Carlisle: aggravated possession of drugs.

Rakeem J. Jones, 28, of Springfield: having weapons under disability.

Andrew P. Moss, 38, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl related compound.

Cassandra A. Howard, 31, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse on the grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Matthew Webb, 35, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse on the grounds of a specified governmental facility.