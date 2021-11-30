Springfield commissioners approve employment incentive agreement with new downtown restaurant

Charlo’s is owned by Chad Druckenbroad of Springfield. He also owns the E.A.T. food truck and has operated that business for seven years.

Charlo’s is part of the city’s plan to convert 3,000 square feet of retail space at the garage on North Fountain Avenue, which opened last year, into three store fronts.

The buildout of those store fronts wrapped up this month. The store front at the parking garage that will not be occupied by Charlo’s will be the location of Alcony Weavers.

That business specializes in dyed materials such as wool and cotton, and also sells products made out of those materials. The goal is for that store to be open by this fall, Heck said.