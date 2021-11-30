Springfield commissioners approve employment incentive agreement with new downtown restaurant

Springfield city commissioners approved an employment incentive agreement that will aid a new downtown restaurant as it gears up to open early next year.
Charlo’s Provisions & Eatery will feature a sit-down restaurant with “American heritage” style cooking and a small shop with small-batch goods and locally-produced items.
It will be filling two out of three recently renovated retail spaces at the parking garage on North Fountain Avenue. The goal is for the restaurant and shop to be open by the first quarter of 2022, said Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck.
The employment incentive agreement that was approved by Springfield commissioners this week will provide a $20,000 grant to Charlo’s to help offset some of the cost as the new restaurant plans to invest about $400,000 in tenant improvements.
Heck said Charlo’s is expected to hire between 12 and 15 people in the next couple of years. The grant also aims to help the business as Charlo’s move downtown is expected to generate new income tax in the city.
Charlo’s is owned by Chad Druckenbroad of Springfield. He also owns the E.A.T. food truck and has operated that business for seven years.
Charlo’s is part of the city’s plan to convert 3,000 square feet of retail space at the garage on North Fountain Avenue, which opened last year, into three store fronts.
The buildout of those store fronts wrapped up this month. The store front at the parking garage that will not be occupied by Charlo’s will be the location of Alcony Weavers.
That business specializes in dyed materials such as wool and cotton, and also sells products made out of those materials. The goal is for that store to be open by this fall, Heck said.
