These 24 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty-four people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Christian L. Stevens, 27, of Springfield: Vandalism.
Ja’Mar Jordan, 19, of Springfield: Attempted theft.
Billy Baker, 50: Receiving stolen property.
Shane Radcliff, 49, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Charles L. Bateman, 51: Tampering with evidence, obstructing official business.
Karen K. Dyer, 40, of Springfield: Theft.
Bradley Reagan, 30, of Springfield; Aggravated robbery, felonious assault, having weapons under disability (two counts), theft, domestic violence, disrupting public service.
Edward D. Crawford, 44: Menacing by stalking, domestic violence.
Lowell A. Short, 43: Domestic violence.
Orlando B. Sanford, 59, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence (two counts).
Tejan K. Coran, 21, of Springfield: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer (two counts).
Alexis Chilel-Juarez, 27, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.
Matthew Welliver, 31, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl related compound, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs.
Brandon Dewine, 38, of Springfield: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Adam Howard, 38: Having weapons under disability (two counts), obstructing official business, tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs.
Dashaun E. Brandon, 25: Felonious assault (two counts).
Kawaun E. Crockran, 33, of Springfield: Felonious assault.
Casey L. Jones Jr., 45, of Dayton: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Skyler J. Noriega, 23: Aggravated arson.
Joseph Brugger, 39: Menacing by stalking, violating protection order.
Brayden C. Boyer, 18, of Springfield: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.
Frederick A. Griffin Jr., 34, of Springfield: Felonious assault.
Riley P. Haynes, 23, of Springfield: Trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana.
Andre M. Brandon, 35, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary, strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.
