These 24 people were indicted in Clark County

Ja’Mar Jordan, 19, of Springfield: Attempted theft.

Billy Baker, 50: Receiving stolen property.

Shane Radcliff, 49, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Charles L. Bateman, 51: Tampering with evidence, obstructing official business.

Karen K. Dyer, 40, of Springfield: Theft.

Bradley Reagan, 30, of Springfield; Aggravated robbery, felonious assault, having weapons under disability (two counts), theft, domestic violence, disrupting public service.

Edward D. Crawford, 44: Menacing by stalking, domestic violence.

Lowell A. Short, 43: Domestic violence.

Orlando B. Sanford, 59, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence (two counts).

Tejan K. Coran, 21, of Springfield: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer (two counts).

Alexis Chilel-Juarez, 27, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Matthew Welliver, 31, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl related compound, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs.

Brandon Dewine, 38, of Springfield: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Adam Howard, 38: Having weapons under disability (two counts), obstructing official business, tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs.

Dashaun E. Brandon, 25: Felonious assault (two counts).

Kawaun E. Crockran, 33, of Springfield: Felonious assault.

Casey L. Jones Jr., 45, of Dayton: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Skyler J. Noriega, 23: Aggravated arson.

Joseph Brugger, 39: Menacing by stalking, violating protection order.

Brayden C. Boyer, 18, of Springfield: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.

Frederick A. Griffin Jr., 34, of Springfield: Felonious assault.

Riley P. Haynes, 23, of Springfield: Trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana.

Andre M. Brandon, 35, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary, strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.