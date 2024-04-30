These 24 people were indicted in Clark County

News
By
16 minutes ago
X

Twenty-four people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:

Christian L. Stevens, 27, of Springfield: Vandalism.

Ja’Mar Jordan, 19, of Springfield: Attempted theft.

Billy Baker, 50: Receiving stolen property.

Shane Radcliff, 49, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Charles L. Bateman, 51: Tampering with evidence, obstructing official business.

Karen K. Dyer, 40, of Springfield: Theft.

Bradley Reagan, 30, of Springfield; Aggravated robbery, felonious assault, having weapons under disability (two counts), theft, domestic violence, disrupting public service.

Edward D. Crawford, 44: Menacing by stalking, domestic violence.

Lowell A. Short, 43: Domestic violence.

Orlando B. Sanford, 59, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence (two counts).

Tejan K. Coran, 21, of Springfield: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer (two counts).

Alexis Chilel-Juarez, 27, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Matthew Welliver, 31, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl related compound, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs.

Brandon Dewine, 38, of Springfield: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Adam Howard, 38: Having weapons under disability (two counts), obstructing official business, tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs.

Dashaun E. Brandon, 25: Felonious assault (two counts).

Kawaun E. Crockran, 33, of Springfield: Felonious assault.

Casey L. Jones Jr., 45, of Dayton: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Skyler J. Noriega, 23: Aggravated arson.

Joseph Brugger, 39: Menacing by stalking, violating protection order.

Brayden C. Boyer, 18, of Springfield: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.

Frederick A. Griffin Jr., 34, of Springfield: Felonious assault.

Riley P. Haynes, 23, of Springfield: Trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana.

Andre M. Brandon, 35, of Springfield: Aggravated burglary, strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Chronic absenteeism program, parent advocate helps Springfield, Clark...
4
What’s happening this week: Driver license clinic, book sale and more
5
National speaker educates community on substance trends, prevention

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top