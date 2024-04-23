These 23 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty-three people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:

Michael A. Bishop, 62, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Nicholas A. Lena, 23, of Springfield: Aggravated robbery (two counts).

Clayton D. Keeton, 19, of Springfield: Aggravated robbery (two counts), having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Akeem Colquitt, 35, of Springfield: Assault, obstructing official business.

Darius A.W. White, 26, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Erika R. Horner, 29, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Eric L. Vanbeber, 28: Receiving stolen property.

Robert T. Adams, 41, of Springfield: Identity fraud.

Donald B. Runyan, 61, of Springfield: Menacing by stalking.

Ameer S. Coran, 22: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.

Brook Bailey, 26: Strangulation.

Tyler J. McKinney, 18, of South Charleston: Burglary.

Lowell A. Short, 43: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Matthew R. Miller, 36, of Kettering: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Christopher Chaffman, 36, of New Carlisle: Receiving stolen property (two counts).

Rachel A. Skabla, 36, of Fairborn: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs.

Tyson Hahn, 34, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Desiree C. Slone, 28, of South Vienna: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Steven Blount, 59, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

Brandy Simcox, 36, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence.

Melinda K. Elliott, 44, of Xenia: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine.

Felicia F. Barletto, 40, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Jordan A. Adkins, 28: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

