These 23 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty-three people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Michael A. Bishop, 62, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.
Nicholas A. Lena, 23, of Springfield: Aggravated robbery (two counts).
Clayton D. Keeton, 19, of Springfield: Aggravated robbery (two counts), having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Akeem Colquitt, 35, of Springfield: Assault, obstructing official business.
Darius A.W. White, 26, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Erika R. Horner, 29, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Eric L. Vanbeber, 28: Receiving stolen property.
Robert T. Adams, 41, of Springfield: Identity fraud.
Donald B. Runyan, 61, of Springfield: Menacing by stalking.
Ameer S. Coran, 22: Strangulation (two counts), domestic violence.
Brook Bailey, 26: Strangulation.
Tyler J. McKinney, 18, of South Charleston: Burglary.
Lowell A. Short, 43: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.
Matthew R. Miller, 36, of Kettering: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Christopher Chaffman, 36, of New Carlisle: Receiving stolen property (two counts).
Rachel A. Skabla, 36, of Fairborn: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs.
Tyson Hahn, 34, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Desiree C. Slone, 28, of South Vienna: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Steven Blount, 59, of Springfield: Domestic violence.
Brandy Simcox, 36, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence.
Melinda K. Elliott, 44, of Xenia: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine.
Felicia F. Barletto, 40, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Jordan A. Adkins, 28: Aggravated possession of drugs.
About the Author